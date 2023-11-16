Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GrainCorp Limited (GRCLF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 16, 2023 12:38 AM ETGrainCorp Limited (GRCLF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.21K Followers

GrainCorp Limited (OTCPK:GRCLF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Spurway - Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer

Ian Morrison - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Apoorv Sehgal - UBS

James Ferrier - Wilsons

Ben Wedd - Macquarie

Richard Barwick - CLSA

Jonathan Snape - Bell Potter

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the GrainCorp Limited FY’23 Results Briefing. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Robert Spurway, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.

Robert Spurway

Thank you and good morning everyone. Welcome back to those that have followed us for some time and welcome to anyone new joining the call for the first time.

Before I start, I'll just acknowledge page three, where GrainCorp would like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land on which we meet. For those of us here in Sydney, that's the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to elders past and present.

This morning you'll hear from myself and our Chief Financial Officer Ian Morrison as we share the GrainCorp results for financial year 2023.

Moving to slide four on the pack, I think the numbers speak for themselves. It was excellent all-round performance and an outstanding result from GrainCorp. EBITDA of $565 million, net profit after tax of $250 million and a very strong return on invested capital of 18.6%. We again saw strong volumes of grain through our network at over 37 million tonnes, down only slightly on the year prior.

Our oilseed crush volumes came in at just under 500,000 tonnes. It's the fifth year in a row that we've increased our throughput

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GRCLF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GRCLF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.