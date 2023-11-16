Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fall 2023 Snapshot Of The Future For S&P 500 Dividends

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.69K Followers

Summary

  • Outlook for S&P 500 quarterly dividends per share continued to improve during the month since our first snapshot of the future for the index's dividends/share through each quarter of 2024.
  • In between then and now, the outlook dimmed as long-term interest rates spiked at the end of October 2023 before brightening in the weeks since.
  • Going into the 14 November 2023 trading day, projected dividends have risen for each quarter from the current 2023-Q4 through 2024-Q4.

Dividends concept. Stack of dollars and calculator.

designer491

The outlook for S&P 500 (Index: SPX) quarterly dividends per share continued to improve during the month since our first snapshot of the future for the index's dividends per share through each quarter of 2024.

In between then

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.69K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VO--
Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares
MDY--
SPDR® S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust
IJH--
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
IWR--
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF
BMVP--
Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.