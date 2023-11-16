Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

White House And Treasury Can Solve Affordability Crisis With GSEs

Glen Bradford profile picture
Glen Bradford
4.65K Followers

Summary

  • Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are still in conservatorship despite their record-high net worth and profitability.
  • There is a path to accessing funds to solve the affordable housing crisis.
  • The Biden administration has the opportunity to secure a future of equal opportunity affordable housing, and there is a sense of urgency.

President Biden Announces His Nominees For Federal Reserve Chair And Vice Chair

Alex Wong

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies still in conservatorship despite making more money than ever before and having more net worth than ever before. It can be argued that:

  1. There is an affordable housing

This article was written by

Glen Bradford profile picture
Glen Bradford
4.65K Followers
Glen Bradford MBA contributes to Seeking Alpha primarily to read people's negative feedback so that he can avoid generating unnecessary losses. "Uncertainty will certainly work for me." - Glen Bradford March 2009.Glen wishes you a bright sunny warm day filled with smiles, laughter, and love.The Supreme Court got it wrong, which is sad, but it's not over yet.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FMCCG FMCCI FMCCJ FMCCK FMCCM FMCCN FMCCO FMCCS FMCKJ FNMAO FNMAP FNMAS FNMFO FREGP FREJN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Valuemonster profile picture
Valuemonster
Today, 2:24 AM
Comments (908)
All really soft issues. Nothing concrete. Kind of like Gary Hindes most recent missive.......

"If the Biden administration does not take action, eventually a Republican administration will release Fannie and Freddie and implement their policy objectives in the process and likely void a lot of Biden's policy objectives that Biden could have locked in, a potentially easily missed opportunity to secure a future of equal opportunity affordable housing."

-- Glen, do you really TRUST the Biden Admin to advocate that they can fairly? competently? handle the disposition of F&F at this time? Yes, the pressure is still there to 'do something', but Deese was & is a POS, while Brainard is downright SCARY. None in the Biden Admin is to be trusted.
The PRESSURE is THERE for the Biden Admin to grab the 'silver ring,' sadly no longer the 'golden ring.'
Where does Treasury Sec Yellen play in all of this? She kinda has an important role! What would be an expected JPS payout/off should the Biden Admin actually 'do something?'
If the Biden Admin was smart, they would take advantage of the pain & suffering F&F JPS holders have been subjected to over the years & offer a Mnuchin-like 70% haircut. I bet they would get some takers!

Why is there no mention of what a Republican (presumably Trump) Admin would do? Better? Worse? We're only a year away......
Why is Capital Group and other large JPS holders exiting, and continuing to exit?
Why no mention of some nitty-gritty numbers on the most recent court damages win? Interest rate on damages for Fannie who is based in Delaware? Amount attorneys are likely to take? Appeals?

Can you tell the frustration in my 'voice?'
For what it's worth, have continued to exclusively nibble on FNMAS.
GLTA.....VM
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FMCKJ

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FMCKJ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FMCKJ
--
FNMAS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.