Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Will Shrink Strike Again? Dick's And Best Buy Highlight Week 2 Of Retail Earnings

Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
122 Followers

Summary

  • Last week's read on consumer sentiment is not what retailer executives want to see as the shopping season progresses.
  • Following mixed results from a few big-name companies, smaller firms issue quarterly numbers early next week before everyone takes off for Thanksgiving.
  • We profile two retailers that have struggled this year for signs of a turnaround.

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Watch what I do, not what I say. That's likely to be the mantra heading into the holiday shopping season. The National Retail Federation predicts a modest rise in overall spending, but there are mixed signals when assessing card usage trends

This article was written by

Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
122 Followers
Wall Street Horizon provides institutional traders and investors with the most accurate and comprehensive forward-looking event data including earnings calendars, dividend dates, option expiration dates, splits, investor conferences and more. Covering 9,500 companies worldwide, we offer more than 40 corporate event types via a range of delivery options. By keeping clients apprised of critical market-moving events and event revisions, our data empowers financial professionals to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
BBY--
Best Buy Co., Inc.
DKS--
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
ROST--
Ross Stores, Inc.
WMT--
Walmart Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.