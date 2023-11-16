A Simple Stock Market Fix

GOCMEN/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The SEC-created National Market System (NMS), a collection of rules designed to assure fair investor treatment in electronic securities markets, is broken. This simple fix requires one new SEC regulation. It will increase market participant value added to investor transactions while reducing costs for all market participants.

Securities investors have benefited greatly from the movement of markets to electronic trading. However, the NMS has suffered from an unexpected division of traders into insiders (broker-dealers and exchanges) and outsiders (investors), a development contrary to SEC objectives.

The first section of the article describes the status quo in the NMS. The second discusses a fix.

The Stock Market Status Quo

The Status Quo (Author)

There are three key shortcomings of the NMS - costly purposeless intermarket arbitrage of differing prices on multiple exchanges, exchange proliferation to increase the amount of this intermarket arbitrage, and a very unattractive result, investor prices at a discount to insider prices.

In the graphic above, wholesalers - broker-dealers that pay retail brokers to provide them with orders - pay brokers a portion of their arbitrage profits from whizzing around the NMS from exchange to exchange. This payment enables brokers to give their investors/customers the impression that brokers fill their orders for nothing, by replacing brokerage fees with wholesaler payment for order flow (PFOF).

Wholesalers' PFOF to brokers works to the benefit of all market insiders at investors' expense. The PFOF arrangement allows brokers, on one hand, to provide commission-free brokerage, replacing that up-front cost with a hidden one. Wholesalers benefit, from collecting the arbitrage from the difference between the official national best bid and offer (NBBO) outside prices they foist on investors, offset by better insider prices.

Costly purposeless intermarket arbitrage. The source of the split into inside and outside markets is the now light-speed pace of electronic trading. Inside traders are usually large privately held firms called algotraders (algotraders defined) or high-frequency traders (HFTs). These algotraders can afford to colocate (colocation defined) their computers next to exchange transaction engines. Algotraders arbitrage interexchange prices, bringing exchange-quoted prices closer together, but having the side effect of blocking access to these same exchanges by much slower human investors and their brokers.

Moreover, the speed differential between insiders and outsiders creates an NMS where brokers cannot meet the SEC requirement to fill orders at the NBBO, if they place customer orders with an exchange. When a broker sends her order to the exchange with the best price, computer-driven algorithms will have to change that exchange price before the broker's order reaches the exchange. This unfortunate fact exposes brokers to SEC legal action, leading them to retreat from the NMS into the clutches of wholesalers.

Investor prices at a discount to insider prices. The SEC intends the most important NMS rule, the order protection rule, to ensure that investors receive an execution price at least equivalent to quotes on other exchanges. The rule, in theory, eliminates the possibility of a two-tiered market characterized by better prices for insiders, who fill outsider orders to collect the resulting arbitrage. However, the fact does not fit the theory.

The NMS rules have unintentionally excluded investors from access to the insider prices of the NMS.

Superfluous exchanges. The SEC-regulated securities market, in a bizarre twisting of the NMS, has come to include a collection of 12 or more exchanges that do not compete with each other. They are nearly identical and multiply the total resource cost of exchange trading. Setting aside the low-volume not-publicly-held new exchanges (IEX, MEMX, and LTSE) there are 12 SEC-approved stock exchanges owned by three publicly held exchange management firms (call them the EMFs [ICE, NASDAQ, and CBOE Global Markets]). The EMFs use these exchanges to multiply their receipt of SEC payments and broker-dealer payments resulting from NMS requirements.

In short, brokers no longer seek regular access to NMS exchanges. The regulations of NMS add to the resource cost of investor transactions because wholesalers set their OTC bid-ask spreads wide enough to allow High-Frequency Traders (HFTs) to make a profit on inter-exchange arbitrage despite paying the exchanges' computer colocation fees.

Branded Securities. An Investor-Friendly Fix

Branded Securities (Author)

Branded Securities. This regulatory fix has the exchanges "brand" the securities last traded there. This fix is nearly costless. The exchange ID would be part of the securities' base description until the buyer sells it. An important effect of that change will be investor knowledge when their broker uses no exchange. The implication: a wholesaler paid the broker to execute an OTC trade. Investors, once in the know, might then demand a portion of the PFOF, or insist on specifying exchange execution.

The effects of branded securities

Retail brokers have a disincentive to use wholesalers since investors will expect a share of the PFOF. Investors will have greater access to inside prices.

Retail brokers executing branded trades have an incentive to participate in ownership of exchange themselves, simultaneously cutting wholesalers out of the investor-to-exchange transaction stream and displaying their own brand. PFOF declines.

EMFs will have an incentive to reduce the number of exchanges they control to one, enhancing the prestige of the EMF brand. Exchange proliferation is less appealing to the EMFs.

HFT profits fall because the number of exchanges falls and wholesaler activity declines.

Conclusion

Branding exchange-traded securities is a simple way to show investors how financial market participants are processing their orders. It gives investors a way to control the costs and quality of their investment services. If an investor does not like PFOF, she needs only to identify the exchange or exchanges that she wants to use. This, in turn, puts both brokers and exchanges in competition with each other again. The result for the economy at large is a reduction in the waste of investment funds on securities transactions themselves.