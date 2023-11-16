Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tracking 13Fs: Michael Burry's Scion Asset Management Q3 Update

Nov. 16, 2023 2:49 AM ETAMD, AVGO, BABA, BABAF, BKNG, BLK, CHTR, CRGY, CVS, EURN, EXPE, GEO, GNRC, HPP, HPP.PR.C, INTC, JD, JDCMF, MGM, NVDA, NXST, QQQ, REAL, SB, SB.PR.C, SB.PR.D, SBLK, SOXX, STLA, TSM, TSMWF
Quiver Quantitative profile picture
Quiver Quantitative
1.13K Followers

Summary

  • Michael Burry closed out his large short positions against the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in Q3.
  • Burry's portfolio turnover was high, with only 8 out of 42 positions remaining at the end of September.
  • Burry expanded his positions in Stellantis NV, Nexstar Media Group, and Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

"The Big Short" New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Astrid Stawiarz

In today's article, we bring you the latest update in our recurring series based on analyzing 13F filings and the latest moves of some of the world's most renowned funds and asset managers. Our original article on the matter and

This article was written by

Quiver Quantitative profile picture
Quiver Quantitative
1.13K Followers
Covering congressional, insider and institutional trading through scraping SEC and other public disclosure forms. All data is available for free at quiverquant.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD--
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
AVGO--
Broadcom Inc.
BABA--
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
BABAF--
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
BKNG--
Booking Holdings Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.