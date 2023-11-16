Viktor Aheiev

Recap

On November 15, Target (NYSE:TGT) released its Q3 earnings. Following the earnings, its stock increased by 17%. The retail and target sectors have suffered greatly this year. The stock was still down 24% in a 1-year period after the pop.

Seeking Alpha

Additional pressure on the industry comes from the pessimistic attitude regarding consumer discretionary. Even though we are currently more active in e-commerce, we think Target is a great retailer to keep an eye on.

Investment Thesis

Investors have been overallocated to retailers such as Walmart (WMT) and Costco (COST) given the uncertain consumer environment in 2024. However, we are confident that Target still plays an important role for the US consumer as it provides excellent product selection and a convenient shopping experience. Target has shown its resilience amid uncertainty by improving margins and lowering inventory balances. Its bottom line performance is much better than other retail peers.

In addition, Target beat its own earnings per share guidance by 50% in this quarter and is guiding for strong growth in the bottom line in Q4. We believe the valuation is very attractive even after the stock price increased 17% on the earnings report day. We are initiating coverage of Target with a Strong Buy rating.

Financial Review

Target reported that its revenue declined by 4.2% in the third quarter, which was an improvement from the 4.9% revenue decline in the second quarter. Its gross margin improved both compared to last year and compared to the second quarter, standing at 27.4%. Its operating income grew by 28.9% compared to a growth of 273% in the second quarter. Target beat its own earnings guidance that was issued in the second quarter by 50% ($2.1 per share vs mid-point of $1.2-1.6 per share). Its diluted earnings per share grew by 36% in the third quarter compared to the prior year. For the fourth quarter, Target guides its diluted EPS to be in the range of $1.9 to $2.6 per share, implying growth of 0% to 37%. Its inventory levels were down 14% compared to last year.

TGT

Target's financials suggest that while consumer demand is still weak, Target is ready to compete in 2024. Target is known for its product selection. The fact that its gross margin was improving suggests that Target's product strategy is still successful and the impact of theft is fading away. According to management, Target will offer 10,000 more new items priced under $25 as holiday gifts.

To deliver newness and value for guests this holiday season, Target will offer more than 10,000 new items for the holidays, with thousands of must-have gifts under $25, and thousands of exclusive-to-Target items across many categories.

We like the fact that Target is focusing on its strengths - product selection and convenience. Demand for these attributes may be impacted by the macro environment, but consumers are willing to pay a premium for selection and convenience. If this strategy is executed well, Target should face fewer headwinds than retailers focused on price competition. This is because, in a weak consumer environment, retailers like Walmart or Costco still need to drive traffic growth to offset occupancy costs. On the other hand, Target has shown it can easily increase margins even with declining consumer traffic.

Great examples are Target's partnerships with affordable beauty categories such as Ulta (ULTA) and e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) brand. The collaboration between ELF and Target has been a huge success for both companies. ELF has grown to a $6 billion market cap company, with revenues up 186% over a 5-year period.

Seeking Alpha

The huge success of Target's partnership with affordable beauty brands like e.l.f. beauty is a strong testament to the strength of Target's strategy. Therefore, we believe Target is relatively well-positioned to navigate a potentially weak consumer environment in 2024.

Market Risk

US retail sales were down 0.1% in October compared to September. We noticed many investors panicking and fleeing consumer discretionary stocks. The pessimistic sentiment in the sector has made resilient retail names like Target a great bargain now.

Trading Economics

Valuation

Target beat its own earnings guidance that was issued in the second quarter by 50%. In the third quarter, Target expects its fourth-quarter EPS to grow between 0% and 37%. Its forward P/E ratios of 12.5x-14.6x for 2024-2025 look quite attractive. This implies a forward PEG ratio of 0.5x using the top end of Target's EPS guidance range. The company's PEG ratio will be less than 0.5x if it can surpass its own projections for the upcoming quarter.

Seeking Alpha

We think that retailers with a cost advantage have attracted a lot of investment in order to brace themselves for the potential for a weak consumer environment in 2024. This clarified the high valuation at Costco and Walmart. But as we've already shown, we believe Target has demonstrated its silence in the product section and consistency strategy.

Seeking Alpha

For instance, Target was able to grow its operating income by 273% and its gross margin by 550 bps during the same period that Walmart was able to grow its top line by 5.7%. Walmart, on the other hand, only managed to expand its operating income by 8.1% and its gross margin by 50 bps. On November 16, Walmart is anticipated to release its Q3 earnings. We predict that Walmart's financial performance will likely be worse than Target's.

Conclusion

In recent quarters, retail companies have faced significant challenges. Investors abandoned Target, a company that had been the victim of theft. Target, in our opinion, has a talented team and offers its clients a compelling value proposition. Additionally, we think that by utilizing its strengths in product selection and convenience, Target will be well-positioned to handle an uncertain consumer discretionary environment in 2024. In the medium to long run, we think Target will still be relevant in the retail industry. It was attractively valued. We begin with a strong buy rating.