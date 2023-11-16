Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Jackson Financial: Time To Brace For Impact (Rating Downgrade)

Nov. 16, 2023
JR Research
Summary

  • Jackson Financial Inc. stock has continued outperforming its financial sector peers since May 2023, corroborating my previous thesis that it has bottomed out decisively.
  • The company's operating performance is expected to improve through 2024, supporting its "A+" valuation grade. However, it's time to reassess whether the recent surge could have priced in the optimism.
  • Jackson Financial's Q3 results demonstrated improved earnings and strong sales momentum. Its solid capital position has strengthened investors' confidence in its capital return framework.
  • I consider my bullish thesis on JXN to have played out accordingly. With JXN's recent surge reaching uncomfortable levels, I believe it's time to brace for impact.
I last updated Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) investors in late August, urging them to capitalize on its valuation dislocation to add more shares. As such, I'm not surprised that JXN has continued to outperform its financial sector (

JR Research
JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying leading growth companies, spot emerging market trends and discern secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

knb53
Today, 1:15 PM
Agreed... thanks for the heads-up. After doing a bit of additional research myself I liquidated my positions just now.
cgm
Today, 1:15 PM
A steep pullback is unlikely absent some very bad news, which also seems unlikely. It's a good stock to hold.
sancerrefrankie
Today, 1:04 PM
i no know jxn stk but this is very nice write up as always @JR Research also t y for the jd opine it bounceing today smartly @JR Research
