Natura Takes A Bath To Pass On Body Shop Stink

Nov. 16, 2023 3:23 AM ETNTCO
Summary

  • Natura’s discounted sale of The Body Shop may help breathe new life into the eco-friendly brand.
  • Six years after snapping it up from L’Oréal for $1.1 billion, the $4 billion Brazilian cosmetics giant has agreed to sell the struggling maker of shower gels and body balms to private equity group Aurelius for 207 million pounds ($258 million).
  • The discounted price gives a whiff of distress, but in passing the buck, Barbosa can finally focus on turning around the rest of his company.
  • For The Body Shop, a full makeover is still risky, even when it comes this cheap.

Private Equity Group Aurelius Buys The Body Shop Chain

Carl Court/Getty Images News

By Breakingviews

Natura’s (NTCO) discounted sale of The Body Shop may help breathe new life into the eco-friendly brand. Six years after snapping it up from L’Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCF, OTCPK:LRLCY) for $1.1 billion, the $4

Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

