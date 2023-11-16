Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lithium Americas (Argentina): A Better Bet Than Lithium Americas Post-Split

Nov. 16, 2023 4:36 AM ETLithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (LAAC), LAAC:CA
Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.47K Followers

Summary

  • Lithium Americas (Argentina) is ramping up production and reported positive earnings in its first quarterly report since the split, boosting its future outlook.
  • The company has nearly completed capital spending on its Caucharí-Olaroz project and is expected to reach full production capacity next year.
  • While there are political and geopolitical risks in Argentina, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a steady revenue stream starting next year and can partially finance capital costs internally.
  • Lithium Americas, on the other hand, is years away from production, while high interest rates make for expensive capital.
  • Within the current interest rate environment, Lithium Americas (Argentina) is the more advantageous investment opportunity in my view, while lower lithium prices are providing a better long-term entry point for investors.

Lithium - ion batteries , metallic lithium and element symbol. 3d illustration.

jroballo

Investment thesis

In response to the lithium mining sector selloff, I decided to add to my Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) stock position, in addition to Albemarle (ALB), and SQM (SQM) stocks that I

This article was written by

Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.47K Followers
My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LAAC, LAC, ALB, SQM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LAAC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LAAC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LAAC
--
LAAC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.