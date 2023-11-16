SPYI: A Major Shift In Strategy?

artisteer/iStock via Getty Images

I wrote about Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) several months ago explaining how this fund is different from other covered call funds and tried to explain why it was outperforming other covered call funds.

One thing that made this fund unique in the big and ever-growing sea of covered call funds was that it was writing covered call spreads instead of plain covered calls. This allowed the fund to participate in upside movements especially those that happened very quickly like what we saw in the last 2-3 weeks where S&P 500 climbed from 4100 to 4500 in a very quick fashion. But I noticed that SPYI wasn't participating in those moves in recent months which made me curious and I looked at the fund's full holdings and noticed a change in its holding style and possibly its strategy.

It looks like the fund is not employing a covered call spread strategy anymore. I can't tell if this is a temporary shift or a permanent one but it is a shift indeed and it could affect the fund's returns significantly in the future. Below are the fund's current option holdings. Notice that the fund has written 4270 calls and 4325 calls both expiring on December 23 and both of these options are already deeply in the money as S&P 500 trades at 4506 at the time of writing this article.

As a result, the fund only participated in some of the upside. that was enjoyed by SPY (SPY) in the last couple of weeks. Since these options were written when SPY was in $410s, it participated in some upside to $427 and some more upside to $432.5 but stopped participating after that but it had collected some rich premiums due to VIX being elevated at the time it wrote those calls so it wasn't totally left behind either.

Earlier on when the fund was using covered call spread strategy, its performance was tracking SPY's performance closer. In the period between October 2022 and May 2023, the fund's total return was 14.87% as compared to SPY's 14.88% so it missed SPY's performance by a whole 0.01% as opposed to missing it by nearly 40% last month. SPYI was actually one of the top-performing covered calls in the first half of the year.

Why is it so important whether the fund writes covered calls or covered spreads? Let's say SPY is trading at $450 and you bought 100 shares and wrote covered calls against your position with a strike price of $460. Now you will participate in upside movements up to $460 plus any premiums you received but nothing more than that. Your gains are totally capped. If SPY was to have a wild rally of $40 in 2 weeks like it just did, you'd be missing out on most of those gains. If this happens enough times in a W-shaped market, you will start suffering "NAV decay" which is what's happening to some famous covered call funds like QYLD which eroded from $25 to $17 since last year even though Nasdaq is almost back to its past ATH.

When you write covered call spreads, upside is not as capped. You basically give up some of your option premiums to capture more upside potential. So now instead of writing a $460 covered call, you are writing a $460-470 call spread, that is you are selling $460 calls and buying $470 calls, so you will participate if SPY suddenly jumps to $480-490 in a month (I am not saying that it will but you will participate in most of the move if it does).

Of course, you will receive a smaller premium than you would if you sold plain covered calls but it may be worth it when it gives you the opportunity to participate in upside movements. Markets never go up or down in a straight line. It often moves in waves of up and up and there are smaller waves inside of big waves and even smaller waves inside of them. You can see yearly waves, monthly waves, weekly waves, daily waves, and even hourly waves when you look at a stock chart. Many times markets will look like they are flat but they are actually wildly swinging. Look at the chart showing how SPY was virtually "flat" for a period of 2.5 years between April 2021 and October 2023. It was only up 2.5% during this period but this period also had several wild ~20% swings in either direction.

Most covered call funds will participate in most downside but miss most upside because their upside is limited but a fund that employs a different strategy like covered call spreads could potentially get in front of this by participating in upside as SPYI did from last October to this May. Since then the fund seems to have changed its strategy.

We don't know why the fund changed its strategy and whether it's a temporary shift or not. The fund is actively managed and it is possible that the fund's management felt less bullish and more cautious after last spring's rally. One could even say they were correct because markets haven't moved much since topping last spring around 4500. Perhaps this is not a permanent shift in the fund's strategy and it will go back to writing covered call spreads again once the fund's management feels more bullish. If this is true, I can't help but wonder if the fund's management is trying to "time the markets" and we all know how difficult (if not impossible) it is to do.

I will be watching closely to see if the fund's strategy goes back to what it was and how it will perform in the future as compared to the index fund as well as other covered call funds. Investors should also pay attention to what the fund is doing today, how it's different from what the fund was doing before and whether the fund's new strategy still fits their goals. Many times investors buy a fund because they like its strategy but fail to notice that the fund's strategy has changed and they keep holding it for years without realizing that what they are holding is different than what they bought in the first place.