eHealth: Small Caps Are (Super) Inefficient

Nov. 16, 2023 5:48 AM ET
Courage & Conviction Investing profile picture
Courage & Conviction Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • eHealth, Inc. shares have been stuck in a trading channel between $7 and $10 despite positive Q3 results and encouraging leading indicators for the 2023 AEP.
  • The company's business model checks many boxes for value investors in the small cap patch, including more favorable industry conditions and a highly attractive current valuation.
  • The company's commissions receivable appear money good and EHTH's book value is about $18.77 vs. a current stock price of about $8.
This is an update article, as I've originally wrote on the name, back on March 9, 2023. For historical context and industry background, please reference that article.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) is a core name I've owned throughout

This article was written by

Courage & Conviction Investing profile picture
Courage & Conviction Investing
15.11K Followers

Courage & Conviction has been investing for over twenty years and has spent five years working as a buy-side analyst within a $45 billion investment-grade bond department, 3.5 years as an energy analyst, in addition to various other corporate finance roles. He has been a full time investor and author since 2020.

He leads the investing group Second Wind Capital, providing in-depth analysis on under-the-radar smallcap value ideas. He shares his real-money portfolio and does research based on fundamentals, synthesizing industry ecosystems and regularly interviewing management teams. He teaches community members to embrace volatility and exercise patience to drive alpha creation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EHTH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

