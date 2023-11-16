Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Google Is My Third Largest Holding

Nov. 16, 2023 5:54 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOGL)2 Comments
Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.34K Followers

Summary

  • Google is one of the highest conviction picks that I own in my portfolio.
  • The company's advertising model is more resilient in an economic downturn than most others.
  • Google's impressive liquidity earns it a AA+ credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.
  • The tech giant offers a significant margin of safety to investors at the current valuation.
  • Google's 75% total return potential could nearly quadruple the S&P 500 through 2025 and double the index over the next 10 years.

Heap of money. Dollar bills.

A heap of U.S. banknotes.

malerapaso

Those who have followed my work over the last five years on Seeking Alpha know that I am a dividend growth-oriented investor at heart. That's why it may seem counterintuitive that the second and

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.34K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being a full-time analyst beginning in June 2021. Aside from my five to six articles a week here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, AMZN, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I don't directly own whole shares of AAPL, but I do indirectly own the stock through my Capital Income Builder (CAIBX) mutual fund.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Tony Montana Munich profile picture
Tony Montana Munich
Today, 5:58 AM
Comments (1.09K)
thanks,

the stock is my biggest position.

;-)
Charlie's Munger profile picture
Charlie's Munger
Today, 5:58 AM
Comments (11.42K)
they are going to lose antitrust suit
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GOOGL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOGL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOGL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.