Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tullow Oil: Focus Now On Cash Flow And Profitability

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tullow Oil is shifting its focus from a reserve-based strategy to a focus on low risk-high cash flow projects.
  • The company sold its interest in Guyana to Eco Atlantic, indicating the high-risk nature of the project.
  • Tullow Oil's management is focusing on Jubilee in an effort to increase cash flow while reducing the debt ratio.
  • This management is making good progress but it is probably too early to consider investing. This management should be watched for a better entry point.
  • This part of Africa needs the money earned from exporting oil. Therefore, the business atmosphere is helpful even though risk is elevated due to unstable governments.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Oil pipeline in the sunset

bjdlzx

For quite a while, the previous Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF)(OTCPK:TUWOY) management focused far more on reserves and finding that offshore "home run". The result was several projects with less than desirable breakeven points and some dry holes. Now management

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA. He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
20.18K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TUWLF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TUWLF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TUWOY
--
TUWLF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.