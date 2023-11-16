ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) has been one of the major beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the spike in demand for internal tourism as international borders were closed due to the global lockdown. The stock now trades notably below its all-time high of Spring 2021, and my valuation analysis suggests it is massively undervalued. But I prefer to wait on the sidelines as the industry experiences massive cooling down after the pandemic spike multiplied by the challenging macro environment. A strong track record of success and a solid financial position give me the high conviction that WGO will weather the storm. But I expect the headwinds to last over multiple quarters, and I think there will be better entry points in the foreseeable future. All in all, I assign WGO a neutral "Hold" rating.

Company information

Winnebago Industries is one of the leading North American manufacturers of recreation vehicles [RVs] and marine products with a diversified portfolio used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreational activities. The company also designs and manufactures advanced battery solutions that deliver "house power", supporting internal electrical features for the company's products.

WGO's latest earnings presentation

Fiscal year 2023 refers to the fiscal year ended August 26, 2023. The company operates via three reportable segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. According to the latest 10-K report, two segments related to RVs represented 85% of total sales in FY 2023.

Compiled by the author based on the latest 10-K report

Financials

The company's financial performance over the last decade has been impressive. Revenue compounded annually at 15.6%, and profitability metrics expanded as the business scaled up. Improved profitability highlights the company's achievement of operational efficiencies and increased pricing power. There was a spike in revenue in FY 2021-2022 due to the increased demand for RVs during the pandemic, and the company successfully absorbed this massive tailwind. This emphasizes the management's ability to demonstrate flexibility and meet sudden spikes in demand.

Author's calculations

The management's capital allocation approach is moderately shareholder-centric, as the company pays out dividends and consistently conducts stock buybacks. I like that despite having inherently thin free cash flow [FCF] ex-stock-based compensation [ex-SBC] margins, the management can balance between keeping shareholders happy and maintaining a healthy financial position. The leverage ratio is relatively low, and the major part of the debt is long-term with a comfortable above 14 coved ratio. Short-term liquidity metrics are also in excellent shape. Such a solid balance sheet makes the company well-positioned to fuel further business development and growth.

Seeking Alpha

The latest quarterly earnings were released on October 18, when the company missed consensus revenue estimates. On the other hand, WGO outperformed expectations from the adjusted EPS point of view. As the RV demand continues plunging after the pandemic spike, so does WGO's revenue, with a 35% YoY decline. So does the adjusted EPS, as it almost halved on a YoY basis.

Seeking Alpha

As the revenue decreases, the operating margin also declines. The metric narrowed by three percentage points on a YoY basis. However, it would be more fair to compare the latest quarter's operating margin to the company's long-term averages to smoothen the effect of the pandemic-related spike. The average operating margin between FY 2014 and FY 2019 was 6.7%. That said, the last quarter's 7.5% operating margin looks like a strong performance. This looks like a solid bullish sign to me as the company navigates the environment of a sharp demand decline, again underlining the management's flexibility and proactiveness.

The management's high-quality execution is an excellent asset to the company, especially in the current circumstances, as the macro environment is still harsh for the RV industry. While inventory levels started moderating, levels are still high, and a lot of work is to be done, especially given the current environment of high interest rates, which will highly likely soften discretionary spending. During the latest earnings call, the management acknowledged that the dealer network is very cautious and reluctant to add inventory. That said, the elevated inventory levels look like a big near-term problem for the management that needs to be resolved.

Data by YCharts

The earnings for the upcoming quarter are scheduled for release on December 21. Quarterly revenue is expected by consensus at $731 million, which indicates a 23% YoY decline. The adjusted EPS is also expected to shrink notably, from $2.07 to $1.28. There were six downward EPS revisions over the last 90 days, which is also a red flag for the company's short-term prospects.

Seeking Alpha

I expect the company to experience massive headwinds due to the elevated inventory levels and softening demand over multiple quarters. The management's strong track record of success, together with the company's solid balance sheet, gives me high conviction that WGO is able to weather the storm and overcome all the temporary headwinds. However, I expect these negative factors to weigh on the stock price until the macro environment starts showing positive trends. This vastly depends on the Fed's monetary policy, and Jerome Powell's latest public speeches are still hawkish, with the door still open for more rate hikes. It is difficult to expect consumers to start spending more on RVs when high interest rates are increasing households' costs, as individuals' monthly mortgage and car loan payments surged in the last couple of years.

However, I think that the company is well-positioned to demonstrate a strong rebound when the macro environment becomes more favorable for the RV industry. I arrived at this conclusion by comparing the company's profitability metrics to a larger player in the RV industry, THOR Industries (THO). Despite having about three times lower revenue, WGO outperforms its bigger competitor across the profitability ratios board. This is a clear indication of WGO's higher business efficiency and stronger pricing power. Stronger pricing power clearly indicates that customers perceive WGO's products as superior to THO's.

Seeking Alpha

Valuation

The stock demonstrated a 16% year-to-date rally, which aligns with the broader U.S. market performance. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns the stock a decent "B-" valuation grade. Indeed, current valuation ratios look very attractive compared to the sector median and the company's historical averages. That said, from the multiples perspective, the stock looks substantially undervalued.

Seeking Alpha

Now, let me proceed with the discounted cash flow [DCF] simulation. I use an 11% WACC for discounting. Revenue consensus estimates are available up to FY 2028, and I implement a 10% CAGR for the years beyond. I use a flat 3.3% FCF ex-SBC margin, which is the last decade's average. All assumptions look fairly conservative to me.

Author's calculations

According to my DCF simulation, the business's fair value is about $3.2 billion. This is more than 70% above the current market cap, which indicates substantial undervaluation. My target price for the stock is $105.

Risks to my cautious statement

While I believe that the overall RV industry will highly likely experience severe headwinds, there is always an opportunity for the company to make strong strategic moves that can add vast optimism to investors and boost the stock price.

The company might introduce new innovative and in-demand products directly related to RV or other recreational products. This could attract new customers and stimulate sales even in a challenging environment if the management finds a new commercially attractive under-the-radar niche in the industry.

Strategic partnerships or acquisitions are usually announced unexpectedly, and they might also become a strong catalyst for WGO's stock price. Investors could view this positively if such a deal expands the company's product offerings, market reach, or operational efficiencies.

Bottom line

To conclude, WGO is a "Hold". I think that strong headwinds are highly likely to pressure the stock price over multiple quarters. I have no doubt the company can overcome all the challenges I have described, but multiple quarters of deteriorating financial performance will likely not allow the investor sentiment toward the stock to switch to positive rapidly.