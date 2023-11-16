Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Under New Strategic Plan, Petrobras Seems Fairly Valued

Roman Vitasek, CFA profile picture
Roman Vitasek, CFA
409 Followers

Summary

  • Petrobras has successfully turned around the company, paying down debt and increasing production, leading to a 9-year high in stock price.
  • The outlook for the oil market is favorable, with global demand expected to reach 102 million barrels per day by 2023.
  • Petrobras is undergoing a transformation into an integrated energy company, with a focus on renewable energy and petrochemicals, requiring significant investments.

Bolsonaro Considers Privatization of Oil State Company Petrobras

Wagner Meier

Overview

Last week, Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) posted solid third quarter results, which was cheered by investors and investment analysts. Petrobras's stock is approaching 9 year high and the management of the company can pat themselves on the back after successfully

This article was written by

Roman Vitasek, CFA profile picture
Roman Vitasek, CFA
409 Followers
I am a portfolio manager at IAD Investments, an asset management company based in Slovakia. My investment universe are Emerging Markets with the main focus on companies located in Central and Eastern Europe. My goal as a manager is to search for undervalued companies and mistakes in the markets and incorporate these views in the investment portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PBR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

r
ronjon1957
Today, 6:59 AM
Comments (340)
Thanks for article. I'm not adding at these prices, but will hold for dividend. The $3,000 monthly average dividend payment makes retirement a lot easier. The best decision I ever made was to sell 4000 shares of AT%T for a lose and invest in PBR/A when prices were in the 8's and 9's.
Crevalon profile picture
Crevalon
Today, 6:54 AM
Comments (472)
New Strategic plans adds 25 billion usd in 5 years. Thats 5 billion usd per annum or 1.25B per Quarter. Accounting for 20% higher production in 2026 and a 10-12% roe on renewable assets you are looking at 9 billion free cash flow per Quarter.
Market cap is 95 billion usd.
If you believe that 2.7x free cash flow is fairly valued then sure.
By the same token you are looking at 60% downside risk for Exxon & Chevron.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PBR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PBR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PBR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.