Wagner Meier

Overview

Last week, Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) posted solid third quarter results, which was cheered by investors and investment analysts. Petrobras's stock is approaching 9 year high and the management of the company can pat themselves on the back after successfully turning around the company. In 2015, the company has been notoriously known for destroying value for shareholders due to incompetent governance and overleveraging the company in low return projects. Since then, Petrobras has been able to pay down debt to acceptable levels, increase production in high return projects and to generate substantial dividends for its stockholders. In the following lines, I argue that Petrobras is currently in the process of transformation from exploration and production company into integrated energy company with a focus on renewable energy and petrochemicals. That will require a lot of investments, but paradoxically those investments are necessary if Petrobras wants to stay around in next decades. In following paragraphs, I looked at the forecast of oil market and the correlation between price of oil and Petrobras's operating income. Subsequently, I valued the company based on the regression analysis where I used data from oil futures, predicted normalized operating income and adjusted the value for future investments necessary to reach more diversified integrated energy company.

Bloomberg

Outlook for the oil market still favorable

In 2023, global oil demand is expected to reach 102 million barrels per day. Even though, growth in oil demand is set to slow down in next few years, the growth should stay positive until 2028, when it will reach its peak at 106 million barrels per day. Since then, gradual decline should follow as a result of energy transition. On the other hand, new supply will come primarily from United States, Brazil and Guyana. Similar picture has been drawn by OPEC in its regular November report, where it states that despite persistent talks of weak economic sentiment, global oil market fundaments in the nearby future are going to remain strong. Both reports provide similar conclusion, which is that Brazil will play larger role in oil production in the future. If the production in new fields in the area of Amazon materialize, Brazil will become fourth largest oil producer by 2029. Based on IEA prediction, Brazil should add in almost 1.0 mb/d (million barrels per day) between 2022 and 2028. Petrobras is essentially a good proxy for Brazilian production, therefore any increase in Brazil's production will eventually shows up in Petrobras numbers. In 3Q production report, Petrobras reached 2.88 million boed (barrels of oil equivalent per day). Increase in 1.0 mb/d for Brazil, could increase Petrobras' production about 35% from current levels, which translates into 5% annual growth. In coming quarters, growth in Petrobras production could be expected from Campos and Santos basins, which are the fields where the management sees the biggest near term potential.

IEA report

Increase in investments under new strategic plan

Even though, new strategic plan for 2024 - 2028 is still not finalized, preliminary reports show that it should include approximately 100 billion dollars in new investments. That is approximately, 20 billion dollars of investments per year and almost 6.5 billion above current depreciation expense. Previous plan for the period 2023 - 2027 included investments in the amount of 78 billion dollars. Under the former plan, investments should focused on better carbon efficiency, increase in pre-salt production, refineries and offshore wind. At first glance, new business streams might appear to be less profitable as Exploration and Production business, but are important in achieving Petrobras' goal to become integrated energy company. It is less know, that Petrobras is currently the biggest developer of wind farms in Brazil and possibly new investments into renewable energy projects will follow. I believe that the new strategic plan will balance the needs between less profitable green projects (wind farms, refineries and fertilizers) and more profitable oil production. Total impact will alter profitability of the company only marginally, however cash flows will be influenced by higher investments.

Valuation

Before valuing Petrobras, I looked at the relationship between price of oil and Petrobras' operating income. As can be seen on the graph below, there is strong correlation between these two variables.

Quarterly reports

Using regression analysis and oil price as an independent variable to forecast operating income, the final equation was Y = -2,823 + 160 x. The correlation between variables was approaching 77% and R squared at 60%. This means that for every 10 dollars in change in oil price, there is 1.6 billion dollars change in Petrobras' quarterly operating income. Subsequently, I looked at the oil futures market to see where the market is expecting oil to trade in the next year. Under these estimates, average operating income for Petrobras should be 36.4 billion dollars.

Own Calculations

Estimated operating income is lower than EBIT generated in FY2022 and LTM2023, but higher than average 5Y EBIT, which fits with the idea of higher oil production in future years.

Own Calculations

Considering Petrobras to be a mature company, we can use stable growth model to estimate implied price per share. Main inputs into valuation are growth rate, cost of capital (WACC) and reinvestment rate, which is calculated as CAPEX net of depreciation. Estimated growth of 2% is the approximate growth of Brazilian economy, and WACC was conservatively estimated at 14%. Based on my inputs, implied price per share is approximately 16 dollars per share, or 6% above current market price. If 15% price range is set to be consider as fair value range, it can be concluded that Petrobras' stock trades at fair value.

Own Calculations

Closing thoughts

During past four years, Petrobras accomplished remarkable turnaround in operational performance which has been accompanied by increase in its share price and high dividends for its investors. In the next five years, Petrobras will benefit from increased oil production which will be partially offset by higher investments as energy transition accelerates. Even though, new strategic plan for period 2024-2028 is still not final, it clearly shows that Petrobras is taking a road to become integrated energy company in the future, which is definitely a positive development. Valuing Petrobras in light of higher oil production in the future, accompanied by higher investments and taking into consideration oil futures prices, it seems that Petrobras' equity is fairly value. Any development in the oil market, either positive or negative could change the fair value of Petrobras, but under the current conditions Petrobras's stock does not seems to be undervalued.