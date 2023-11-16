Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
First Solar: Resilient Growth Amid Sluggish Demand (Rating Upgrade)

Nov. 16, 2023 6:40 AM ETFirst Solar, Inc. (FSLR)
Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
661 Followers

Summary

  • A 30% decline in the stock price since September, driven by a slowdown in solar energy demand, has reset its valuation multiple.
  • Despite the decline, the company's recent earnings results have shown resilience, with strong bottom-line growth and an unchanged revenue guidance for FY2023.
  • While the company has been expanding its backlog to 2030, 14% of these contracts come with termination clauses, raising concerns about potential cancellations.
  • The company has maintained a healthy balance sheet with negative net debt, positioning it well to navigate the current demand slowdown.
  • The stock is currently trading at a P/E non-GAAP Forward of 16.7x and a PEG non-GAAP Forward of 0.44, indicating an attractive multiple assuming existing growth trajectory.

Solar panel cell on dramatic sunset sky background, clean power energy and self-consumption concept

Eloi_Omella/iStock via Getty Images

What Happened

Despite a more than 10% relief rally spurred by a cooling CPI report this week, First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has faced downward pressure on its stock, experiencing a 30% drawdown since early September amid an

I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

