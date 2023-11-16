buzbuzzer/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Acadia Realty Trust's (NYSE:AKR) robust strategy and Q3 performance signal a compelling investment thesis. With a diversified portfolio in high-demand urban corridors and a disciplined approach to acquisitions, AKR is positioned for sustainable growth. While interest rates pose a risk, AKR's proactive hedging strategies aim to minimize the impact. A stable dividend, supported by a healthy payout ratio, adds to its appeal for income-focused investors, making AKR a good candidate for those seeking continuous income in the retail real estate sector.

Strategic Property Portfolio and Revenue Streams

AKR, known for its high-quality core real estate portfolio, operates within the nation's most dynamic corridors, coupling this with a proactive institutional fund business targeting opportunistic and value-added investments. The company generates revenue through its strategically chosen properties. Its portfolio consists of 201 properties across its core portfolio and funds (149 properties within its core portfolio and 52 properties within its opportunity funds). The core portfolio includes wholly-owned properties in the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwestern regions. These are predominantly street and urban retail properties, alongside suburban shopping centers. Additionally, Acadia operates four plus one active funds, where the operating partnership and institutional investors collaborate on opportunistic and value-added retail real estate investments.

Acadia Realty Trust's primary business goal is to secure and manage commercial retail properties that generate cash flow for shareholder distributions and have the potential for capital appreciation. The company focuses on owning a core portfolio of prime retail properties in areas with high barriers to entry, driving value through strategic development, re-tenanting, and acquiring superior assets, which is why it could achieve a 95.2% occupancy rate by the end of Q3. Additional growth comes from their funds, targeting high-value opportunities in street retail and distressed real estate. Partnerships with private equity for investments in operating retailers are also a key strategy for the company.

Q3 Results

AKR's Q3 results were a testament to resilience, posting a same-property Net Operating Income growth of 5.8%. The quarter saw robust leasing activities, particularly in places like Soho and Williamsburg, which contributed to an impressive GAAP and cash leasing spread of 39.3% and 29.5%, respectively. Additionally, AKR's strategic portfolio restructuring (marked by high-grade asset acquisitions and divestitures of non-core properties) has not only optimized its balance sheet but also fortified its income prospects. The solid balance sheet with limited interest rate risk and no significant core debt maturities until 2026 further underscores the company's financial strength.

Over the first nine months of 2023, Acadia Realty Trust's Fund V completed the acquisition of two properties worth a combined $111.5 million. The first was a 90% stake in Mohawk Commons, a shopping center in New York, for $62.1 million, in January, and the second was Cypress Creek shopping center in Florida for $49.4 million, in July.

Management's Vision for Acadia's Growth

The executive team at AKR exhibits a clear vision for the company's trajectory, underpinned by a solid quarter of operational excellence and strategic asset optimization. Bernstein's reflection on the quarter as "another period of validation for our growth thesis" signals a steadfast approach toward expansion and value creation. The management's strategy revolves around leveraging high-quality, strategically located properties to attract robust tenant demand. This is evident in the leasing success in New York's Soho and Williamsburg.

As the CEO elaborated on the future, "We are strategically pursuing accretive investment opportunities emerging from capital market disruptions, remaining actively engaged with our institutional capital partners to benefit both Acadia's shareholders and our partners." This statement encapsulates the company's commitment to navigate and capitalize on market fluctuations proactively. The focus remains on transforming top-line growth into bottom-line earnings, a goal that seems well within reach given the company's trajectory and the proactive strategies laid out by its leadership. Specifically, Acadia's dedication to cultivating a core portfolio in thriving markets, as demonstrated by the acquisition of a premier office complex in Virginia, is a strategic move designed to enhance long-term value. Additionally, the company's robust leasing activities, achieving a 5.8% same-property NOI growth, reflect the successful execution of their targeted strategies and their ability to exceed internal growth models. This combined with the management's 2024 guidance of 5% plus same-store NOI growth is good news for investors.

Risks

Any investor would mention the interest rate risk, especially in the current environment. Well, AKR might not face these pressures as much as other REITS. In terms of interest rate risks, the CFO has made some positive forecasts for 2024 and 2025.

"We have substantially mitigated our earnings exposure for the next several years through our use of interest rate swaps and managed debt maturities. And this gives us increased confidence to reaffirm our multi-year same-store NOI growth projections."

Despite the considerable increase in interest rates, the management will likely be able to reduce the quarterly interest expense by approximately $0.01 to $0.02 in 2024. They aim to accomplish this without impacting the company's earnings, mainly by decreasing debt levels using retained earnings, and selling assets that contribute minimally to EBITDA. On the other hand, the real estate market's fluctuations present a significant risk for Acadia, particularly in the context of its Q3 results. The inverted yield curve and elevated interest rates not only affect borrowing costs but also create uncertainty around real estate values, especially as the industry faces a pricing impasse with a wide bid-ask spread due to differing expectations between buyers and sellers. Commercial real estate mortgage originations were fine during 2023 but 2024 figures are full of uncertainty which could affect AKR as well. Furthermore, the risk of tenant demand is closely tied to economic health. Although Acadia's leasing activity has been strong, there's an acknowledged risk that a broader economic downturn could lead to a decrease in tenant demand, potentially impacting Acadia's rental income and overall financial performance. The company's proactive strategy and diversified portfolio are designed to mitigate these risks, but they remain a consideration for future quarters. I believe that these risks are dealt with by the management as far as they can realistically mitigate these risk factors.

Evolving Dividend Profile After the Pandemic

I think that Acadia's current dividend profile is one of cautious optimism and strategic foresight. In Q3 2023, the company declared a dividend of $0.285 per share, a continuation of its stable dividend payouts. The latest dividend increase was in Q1 2022, when the dividend rose by 20%, signaling the company's recovery momentum and management's confidence in its financial health. However, the current dividend is still way below its pre-pandemic levels of $0.29 per share. The payout ratio stands at a balanced level that supports the current dividend rate without compromising the company's reinvestment potential. The company is set to pay out 55-57% of fiscal 2023 FFO as a dividend. In addition, the management's forward-looking statements affirm a commitment to maintaining the present dividend rate (but no increases yet). AKR is yielding 4.8%, which is among the highest figures since the pandemic.

Acadia Realty Trust's board approved a share repurchase program in 2018, authorizing up to $200 million in buybacks of its outstanding common shares at management's discretion. The program doesn't require the company to buy back a set number of shares and can be stopped or extended anytime. As of September 30, 2023, no shares have been repurchased under this program in either the current or the previous year, leaving $122.5 million still available for repurchases. At the current stage, I think that AKR is not only a stable dividend payer but the management's reassurance of a sustainable and (perhaps) a growing dividend paints a promising picture for income-focused investors. Especially if we take a look at the company's current price-to-book value which is among the lowest figures in the last 5 years. In addition, a less than 12x forward FFO could also provide an upside potential for investors.

AKR's Promising Trajectory

Acadia Realty Trust's third quarter of 2023 marks a period of significant progress and reaffirms the company's capacity for sustained growth. The strategic portfolio management, sound financial results, and positive management outlook all contribute to a narrative of resilience and strategic foresight. The ongoing commitment to dividends positions the company as an attractive investment for those seeking stable, income-generating real estate assets.