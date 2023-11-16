Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ramaco Resources: It Ain't $37 Billion, That's For Sure

Nov. 16, 2023 7:28 AM ETRamaco Resources, Inc. (METC)
Summary

  • Ramaco Resources has discovered rare earths in their coal mine, causing their stock price to rise.
  • However, the value of the rare earths is not as high as claimed, as the costs of extraction and purification must be considered.
  • The concentration of rare earths in the coal mine is low compared to traditional mining scenarios, making it unlikely to have significant economic value.

Mining doesn't work that way

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) (METCB) is well in the news right now. They've discovered rare earths in their coal mine. How exciting. Well, except for a number of things. Quite a few things in fact.

Tim Worstall is a wholesaler of rare earth metals and one of the global experts in the metal scandium. He is also a Fellow at the Adam Smith Inst in London and an writer for a number of media outlets, including The Times (London), Telegraph, The Register and even, very occasionally indeed, for the WSJ. This account is linked with that of Mohamad Machine-Chian: https://seekingalpha.com/user/52914142/comments

Comments (2)

S
Stockdoc96
Today, 8:34 AM
Comments (393)
Anybody with a brain knows that his was simply the the value of the estimated resource, not the present value of net ultimate profit from it. Just a rough valuation of the REE's in the resource. Don;t insult are intelligence that we thought it was the value of the profit.
AncientSion profile picture
AncientSion
Today, 8:16 AM
Comments (25)
Thanks
