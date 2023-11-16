Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield 'Fair Value' Estimate: November 15, 2023

Nov. 16, 2023 7:05 AM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX1 Comment
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.17K Followers

Summary

  • Today’s fair value estimate of the US 10-year Treasury yield continues to suggest that the current market rate is unusually lofty and that the spread will soon narrow.
  • Tuesday’s bond market rally cut the 10-year rate to 4.44% (Oct. 14), marking a two-month low (bond prices and yields move inversely).
  • The current average model estimate for the 10-year rate is 2.86% for last month - far below 4.80% level for October.

Department of Treasury

Douglas Rissing

Today’s “fair value” estimate of the US 10-year Treasury yield continues to suggest that the current market rate is unusually lofty and that the spread will soon narrow. Yesterday’s sharp drop in the 10-year yield (triggered by

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.17K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
Skih20
Today, 7:39 AM
Comments (831)
Thanks! A number of analysts believe that this time is different because of the increase in the national debt (i.e. more treasury volume being brought to market putting strain on supply/demand equation). Additionally, less Japan and China buying plays into their thesis. All that said, is it possible that the three methodologies you reference may not be as accurate as they once were because of these dynamics?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
VGLT--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
VLGSX--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Inst
VUSTX--
Vanguard Long Term Treasury Fund Inv
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.