Sundry Photography

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Cisco (CSCO) plunges as it lowers full-year revenue guidance as new orders slow. (00:26) Exxon (XOM) CEO says turning oil and gas firms into 'villains' harms path to net zero. (02:03) Walgreens Boots (WBA) close to £5B pension deal - report. (02:46)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is down 11% premarket after lowering its full-year sales outlook.

Looking ahead, Cisco now sees full-year 2024 sales between $53.8B and $55B, down from a previous view of $57B to $58.2B. This is happening amid a slowdown in new orders. Analysts were expecting $57.84B in full-year sales.

The company also sees fiscal 2024 earnings between $3.87 and $3.93 per share, excluding one-time items, below the $4.05 per share estimate.

In a statement, Cisco said the primary reason for the slowdown is likely due to the fact customers are focused on installing and implementing products after three quarters of strong product delivery.

Scott Herren, CFO of Cisco, said, "After customers implement large amounts of recently shipped product, we expect to see product order growth rates accelerate in the second half of the year."

"We are committed to delivering operating leverage and increasing capital returns to our shareholders."

For the first-quarter, Cisco (CSCO) generated $14.67B in revenue and earned $1.11 per share, excluding one-time items. Analysts expected adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share and $14.63B in revenue.

Looking to the second-quarter, Cisco (CSCO) forecast sales between $12.6B and $12.8B, well below the $14.2B analysts were expecting.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) CEO Darren Woods says making big oil a "villain" and trying to restrict fossil fuels will slow the path to net zero emissions and keep millions of people in the developing world in poverty.

Woods spoke at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit in San Francisco.

He said, "The solutions to climate change have been too focused on reducing supply, [which is] a recipe for human hardship and a poorer world.”

He went on to say that the existing global energy system is "too vast" to replace any time soon.

But governments need to "harness the industry's capabilities for change" by providing taxpayer support for emissions-reducing technologies such as carbon capture and hydrogen before market forces can take over, the CEO said.

Walgreens Boots Alliance(NASDAQ:WBA) is close to a deal for Legal & General to take over responsibility for the UK Boots pharmacy chain's £5Bn legacy pension plan.

According to a report in the London Times on Thursday, Walgreens Boots (WBA) has been negotiating a so-called pension risk transfer deal with L&G for some time.

An agreement to unload the pension plan could be crucial for Walgreens Boots (WBA) as it may enable the U.S. drugstore chain to sell its UK Boots business, which was shelved last year at least partly due to potential buyers' concerns about the legacy pension plan.

Walgreens (WBA) had hoped to raise as much as £7 billion from the Boots sale, but the offers were thought to be closer to £5.5 billion, according to the Times report.

Walgreens (WBA) in June 2022 confirmed that the sale of its Boots drugstore chain in the U.K. had been terminated due to the change in financial markets.

Other articles to look out for on Seeking Alpha:

Biden hails progress in Beijing ties; Xi tells CEOs China ready to be U.S. partner

Eli Lilly said to be eyeing billion-dollar German plant amid GLP-1 shortage

Goldman Sachs channels Taylor Swift for its 2024 stock market forecast

FDA reviewers reportedly question efficacy of Merck cough drug

On our catalyst watch for the day,

The D.A. Davidson Technology Summit will include participation by Aurora Innovation (AUR), Cars.com (CARS), Etsy (ETSY), FormFactor (FORM), Tenable (TENB), and Vivid Seats (SEAT).

Gap's (GPS) Athleta will introduce new immersive brand experiences across iconic New York City destinations, including the High Line, Wollman Rink and the Soho Shopping District. The new series continues with stops in cities across North America in 2024, including Los Angeles, Miami, Boston and San Francisco.

U.S. stocks on Wednesday extended their gains from the previous session to end higher.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) climbed 0.07%. The S&P 500 (SP500) added 0.16%, while the Dow (DJI) rose 0.47%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, seven ended in positive territory, led by Consumer Staples and Communication Services. Energy, Utilities, Tech and Consumer Discretionary were the four losers.

Treasury yields were higher, after tumbling the previous day. The 10-year yield (US10Y) was up 9 basis points to 4.53%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) was up 10 basis points to 4.91%.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are mixed. The Dow is flat, the S&P 500 is flat and the Nasdaq is down 0.1%. Crude oil is flat at more than $76 per barrel.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.6% and the DAX is up 0.4%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is down more than 5% after the company reported upbeat Q1 earnings but cut the full-year billing forecast. And CRISPR Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:CRSP) is up 5% after the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) granted conditional marketing authorization for CASGEVY™, a CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT).

On today’s economic calendar: