RNP: Leveraged To Fed Rate Cuts

Ricardo Fernandez profile picture
Ricardo Fernandez
742 Followers

Summary

  • Actively managed closed-end fund with high interest rate correlation.
  • Leverage of 34% adds to risk and distribution yield of 9%.
  • Combination of REITs and corporate debt securities makes this fund a conservative rate play with 12% capital upside potential.

Percentage sign

Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

The Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:RNP) has a toxic combination of assets when rates jump and outsized returns when rates fall. This is not an investment for

Experience is difficult to learn. After 30 plus years of critically analyzing the nuts and bolts of businesses as diverse as airlines, oil, retail, mining to fintech and ecommerce plus the macro, monetary and political drivers. I continue to immensely enjoy learning and applying my experience to unravel, comprehend and benefit from new ideas, technology, innovation and business models. In addition, living through multiple crises, tequila, Asia, dotcom, 9/11, the great recession and the Covid19 pandemia, plus a stint at entrepreneurialism (Export, Factoring and Printing) provides for an extraordinary base of experience to be applied across multiple disciplines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 8:19 AM
Comments (2.3K)
Prefer RLTY to RNP. Similar holdings but RLTY is at a 12% discount to NAV vs RNP at a 6% discount.
S
Sane Man
Today, 8:07 AM
Comments (1.21K)
A totally unreadable article. Are you sure you have the ticker right—RNP?
It is approximately 50% REITs and 50% preferreds—where do you get corporate bonds from? I own the fund pretty sizable and check it daily.
FLAFCOL profile picture
FLAFCOL
Today, 7:59 AM
Comments (123)
This is the first CEF that I’ve purchased…I’m hoping for the classic “buy low” and wait for REITs to recover while getting paid to wait
JHHAlpha profile picture
JHHAlpha
Today, 7:54 AM
Comments (4.16K)
Smart analysis and recommendation (I have been buying).
