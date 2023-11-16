Jordan Feeg

Summary

In early October, I initiated coverage of Northview Residential REIT (TSX:NRR.UN:CA). I outlined the two key corporate actions that took Northview from a well-covered, traditional open-ended REIT (Northview Apartment REIT) to a closed-end listed fund (Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund), and back to a traditional open-ended REIT (Northview Residential REIT).

I assessed NRR's valuation relative to Canadian Multi-Family peers (KMP.UN:CA, CAR.UN:CA, BEI.UN:CA, MI.UN:CA, IIP.UN:CA), and estimated its NAVPU based on the limited information about the 3 portfolio acquisitions available at that time. I came to a ~$20/share target price but cautioned that a discount to NAV is warranted given the REIT's high leverage and payout ratio. After reporting Q3 results on November 13, we now have a much clearer picture of how the recapitalization will impact these key metrics once they fully flow through in Q4. I continue to believe NRR is mispriced and will begin to see the full benefit of the recapitalization in the next 1-2 quarters.

Residential Portfolio

Recall that NRR acquired 3 portfolios as part of the recapitalization, adding 844 residential suites in Nova Scotia, 845 in Manitoba, 272 in Ontario, 920 in Alberta, and 420 in Quebec (n.b., 3,301 total residential suites acquired). The new residential portfolio breakdown by province and region can be seen below. Also, recall that while Northern Canada is the smallest component of total residential suites, it is the second largest residential revenue contributor due to the region's higher AMRs.

Residential Suites and Revenue Breakdown by Geography (NRR)

Below is the residential NOI breakdown by geography. Again, the Northern Canada segment tends to earn slightly higher NOI margins than the rest of Canada.

Residential NOI Breakdown by Geography (NRR)

Occupancy in Western Canada continued improving for the 6th consecutive quarter on the back of continued population growth and in-migration, as well as recovery in the energy markets (n.b., Western Canada's economy is heavily weighted towards energy, particularly in the more rural secondary markets where NRR's portfolio is largely located). The remainder of the portfolio maintained +95% occupancy. Strong same-door AMR growth continued in the quarter.

Occupancy Trends (NRR) AMR Trends (Same-Door) (NRR)

It is important to note that results for the Northern Canada segment were impacted by rent abatements provided to tenants in Yellowknife, NT related to this Summer's wildfire. The abatements resulted in ~$0.9MM in lost revenue, causing a ~4.5% decline in this segment's revenue for the quarter.

It is also critical to note that the Q3 results only reflect 41 days of contribution from the new portfolios. With this in mind, I estimate these 3 portfolios generated ~$9.3MM of NOI for the last quarter, implying a ~5% cap rate on the acquisition price (n.b., new total portfolio WA cap rate of ~6.5% vs ~7.2% previously). This is partly due to many of the acquired assets being located in more expensive markets (e.g., Ontario, Quebec).

Commercial Portfolio

The 3 portfolio acquisitions included ~120k sqf of commercial space, ~100k of which in Manitoba. Occupancy and rent declined slightly due to the impact of these acquisitions. NOI margins (including same door) decreased by ~5%, driven by increases in labor costs and lower revenue execusuite revenue in Yellowknife due to the wildfire (n.b., execusuites are considered commercial). Overall, the commercial portfolio remained fairly stable.

Management Internalization

As I noted in my previous article, the internalization of asset management should reduce overhead costs and make NRR more attractive to the market. While the savings from the internalization are not fully reflected in the quarter (as with the new acquisitions), I note that asset management fees decreased by ~$0.7MM (n.b., ~$0.02/share). This is ~30% better than I expected in my initial article (n.b., I assumed $0.6MM and ~$0.015/share per quarter in my previous article, or ~$1.2MM and ~$0.03/share for a half).

Catalysts

Improving Payout Ratio

If we leave aside the fact that NRR is likely undervalued due to its lack of coverage and the lack of accurate information on key financial databases (e.g., S&P Capital IQ, Yahoo Finance, and Seeking Alpha, etc.), the primary driver of NRR's discount to peers must be its leverage and payout ratio.

As I mentioned earlier, there are 2 factors which have obscured the true operating performance and payout ratio: 1) the rental abatements in Yellowknife and 2) the 41-day contribution from the acquisitions. Below is a table bridge from Q3's reported FFO to adjusted FFO and AFFO figures which include my estimate of the full quarter's NOI for the acquired portfolio (+$5.3MM) and related mortgage interest (-$2.2MM), add back the rent Yellowknife rent abatement (+$0.9MM), and adjust the interest expense on the credit facilities to reflect the balance at quarter-end (+$0.8MM). These adjusted FFO/AFFO figures can be thought of as an estimate for next quarter, though they assume no further repayments on the credit facilities, and no growth in NOI for the existing or acquired assets. One weakness of this approach is that I did not find enough information to adjust the maintenance capex reserves, though any increase could be at least partially offset by QoQ NOI growth.

FFO Bridge (Author)

As the table shows, I expect the reported payout ratios to converge towards those management guided to in their July and September investor presentations (i.e., AFFO payout ratio <70%). The noise in this quarter's report may slow the market's reaction, but I view the above as confirmation that the recapitalization will, in time, help close the valuation gap with peers.

Deleveraging

With the payout ratio issue out of the way, we can turn to the issue of leverage. In the table below, we see that NRR's ND/EBITDA sits at ~11x (n.b., adjusted for the full impact of acquisitions and excluding one-time costs related to the recapitalization) with a ND/GBV (reported) of ~63%.

NRR Leverage Analysis (NRR; Author)

The ~11x leverage is actually on the low end of the peer group (see below), while the ND/GBV is significantly higher. This is due to the peer group tending to own lower cap rate assets than NRR. Carrying a higher ND/GBV is certainly not ideal for NRR, but the fact that its leverage multiple is in-line with peers is comforting. It is also worth noting the relationship between ND/GBV and P/(A)FFO multiples is somewhat weak, but stronger than I found with payout ratios. Thus, I think deleveraging will be a key catalyst for NRR. In the table above, we see that NRR should be able to repay 4-5% of its outstanding balance on the credit facilities with AFFO less distributions alone. I think this a better way to think about the deleveraging as the credit facility carries a significantly higher rate than its mortgages (n.b., ~9.8% vs. ~4.4% on new mortgages in Q3) and presents a much higher refi risk than the mortgages, many of which are provided by the CMHC. The repayment rate on the credit facility will likely be much higher, as NRR refis expiring mortgages (n.b., ~20% of mortgage principal due in '24) on higher property values and uses the net proceeds to pay down the credit facility, as they have been doing for some time. This will have the added benefit of reducing the floating rate debt exposure, which the market is likely concerned about.

Comps Leverage (Company filings)

Valuation

NAV

My approach to the NAVPU estimate is the same as my previous article, though actual shares outstanding came in at ~36.1MM, ~9% lower than my previous estimate of ~40MM. My estimate for the GAV of the residential and commercial properties value is ~12% below book, and results in a NAVPU of ~$18 (n.b., ~75% higher than current prices and ~10% below my previous estimate). There are good arguments for NRR to trade at a discount to peers at present, the most significant being low trading liquidity and higher ND/GBV. As NRR deleverages, the recent acquisitions flow through the entirety of Q4, and financial data providers update NRR's profile, I expect the discount to narrow, especially given the wide valuation gap with peers (see below).

Relative Value

The table below illustrates the significant valuation gap with relevant Canadian multi-family peers. My analysis of the historical trading performance of this cohort shows no consistent relationship between payout ratio and P/FFO or P/AFFO multiples. I could understand a substantial discount if investors were anchoring to the 107% AFFO payout ratio reported in Q3, but this figure is inaccurate for reasons discussed in the Catalysts section below (n.b., ~57% FFO payout ratio / 71% AFFO payout ratio adjusting for run-rate and pro-forma effects).

Given NRR's focus on secondary markets that investors view as less attractive and the fact that leverage will remain elevated for some time to come, a discount to peers is definitely warranted. However, I note that my NAVPU estimate is ~30% lower than the average share price implied by the median of the metrics in the table below. I also note that, in the next quarter or two, the FFO payout ratio will converge towards the median of the peer set. Thus, I do not believe this is a valid reason for a substantial discount.

Canadian MF Comps (Author; company filings)

Risks

Leverage

As outlined above, NRR's leverage is higher than peers on a ND/GBV basis, but comparable on a ND/EBITDA basis. At first, this seems paradoxical. How can you have a higher leverage on your asset value than your earnings? It implies the assets are mispriced. Indeed, NRR's assets are less valuable per dollar of NOI (i.e., they are valued at higher cap rates). This is largely due to the fact that a substantial portion of NRR's portfolio is located in more remote areas (e.g., Northern Canada and Northern Alberta), where maintenance capex requirements are higher than the rest of the country. Therefore, they are likely more equally more levered than peers on a ND/EBITDA-capex basis. While the deleveraging trend is reassuring, NRR is still highly levered. I gain comfort from the fact that NRR looks like it will be able to delever through excess AFFO post distributions (recall AFFO accounts for maintenance capex).

Liquidity

NRR's float is quite limited (n.b., ~19%), and daily trading volume is relatively limited. While this is not a business risk, it warrants an adjustment in position size and likely discount to fair value.

Conclusion

NRR's Q3 report was a key milestone, its first report following the recapitalization. The noise of the Yellowknife rent abatement and partial contribution of the newly acquired portfolios partially obscured the transformative nature of the recapitalization. Over the next quarter or two, I expect the key metrics (i.e., payout ratios, interest costs, and leverage) to begin improving materially. I continue to believe that awareness, via the update of NRR's profile on financial databases and sell-side analyst coverage, will likely be the most important catalysts going forward now that the financial metrics appear to be moving in the right direction.

