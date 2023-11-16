Wall Street Breakfast: Retail Radar

Retail radar

Economic data is front and center this week following the latest releases of the Consumer Price Index and Retail Sales. The latter inched down 0.1% M/M compared to the consensus for a fall of 0.3%, further exciting investors hoping for resilience in consumer spending without attracting too much attention from the Fed. If things get too hot, hawkish rhetoric could weigh on markets again, but in the meantime, it looks like things are in a sweet spot for a soft landing.



Bigger picture: Inflationary price tags, high interest rates and the return of student loan payments were thought to prompt many Americans to hold back on opening their wallets, but that doesn't appear to be the case. A strong labor market has helped keep spending afloat across the economy, with new revisions even showing that the blowout retail reports from the summer were even better than initially estimated. Those trends are expected to continue with Black Friday only a week away, followed by the traditional holiday spending spree.



On the sell side, some companies are handling their financials better than others, with a focus on cost controls, inventory management and margin improvements. That makes all the difference in the current environment, especially when Wall Street expects a whole lot worse. Home Depot (HD), TJX (TJX), Walmart (WMT) and Macy's (M) all beat on the top and bottom line this week, but Target (TGT) really smashed it out of the park. TGT shares soared about 18% during the session on Wednesday following two years of disappointing results stemming from C-suite missteps and misreading consumer sentiment.



What to watch: "On the positive side, GDP, employment and overall consumer spending have been resilient, and we're beginning to see a recovery in consumer confidence," Target CFO Michael Fiddelke said on an earnings call. "On the other side of the ledger, while we're happy to see inflation rates begin to moderate, that's likely to cause some near-term pressure on dollar comps in our frequency categories. In addition, the upcoming resumption of student loan repayments will put additional pressure on the already strained budgets of tens of millions of households. Against this backdrop, we remain cautious in our planning, an approach that has served us really well so far this year." (22 comments)

China recap

The highly-anticipated meeting between President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ended with agreements to open high-level dialogue, while Xi called on Biden to lift unilateral sanctions and provide a non-discriminatory environment for Chinese companies. Other issues went unresolved and tensions were apparent. As Xi met with American business executives Wednesday evening, Biden highlighted the difference between the two economic systems during a press conference, repeating comments from earlier this year that described Xi as a "dictator. " Despite a downward spiral in relations, SA Quant strategist Steven Cress also weighed in on Biden-Xi meeting, listing the top three Chinese stocks to buy that can offer upside amid its slowing economy. (19 comments)



Climate action

Making Big Oil a "villain" and trying to restrict fossil fuels will slow the path to net zero emissions, according to Exxon Mobil (XOM) CEO Darren Woods. "Climate change is real," he said at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit in San Francisco, but added that oil and gas offer "unmatched" benefits, and the existing global energy system is "too vast" to replace any time soon. Woods reiterated that Exxon would not cut oil and gas production, but will invest in low-carbon technologies that complement fossil fuels. The executive previously pushed back against the IEA's prediction that fossil fuel demand will peak by 2030, saying the shift to clean energy will require continued investment in oil and gas. (38 comments)



Starship & Starlink

The FAA has cleared SpaceX's (SPACE) Starship, the world's biggest rocket, for a second launch, nearly seven months after the first attempt ended in flames. Elon Musk-led SpaceX plans to conduct Starship's second flight test tomorrow, with a two-hour launch window opening at 8 AM ET. The license authorization applies to all phases of the operation, including liftoff from Texas and the rocket's water landing in the Pacific Ocean. Recent reports have also suggested that SpaceX's internet satellite service called Starlink (STRLK) could IPO late next year, but Musk was quick to shoot those down, calling the rumors "false" in a reply on social media. (1 comment)