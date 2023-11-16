Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Wall Street Breakfast: Retail Radar

Nov. 16, 2023
Retail radar

Economic data is front and center this week following the latest releases of the Consumer Price Index and Retail Sales. The latter inched down 0.1% M/M compared to the consensus for a fall of 0.3%, further exciting investors hoping for resilience in consumer spending without attracting too much attention from the Fed. If things get too hot, hawkish rhetoric could weigh on markets again, but in the meantime, it looks like things are in a sweet spot for a soft landing.

Bigger picture: Inflationary price tags, high interest rates and the return of student loan payments were thought to prompt many Americans to hold back on opening their wallets, but that doesn't appear to be the case. A strong labor market has helped keep spending afloat across the economy, with new revisions even showing that the blowout retail reports from the summer were even better than initially estimated. Those trends are expected to continue with Black Friday only a week away, followed by the traditional holiday spending spree.

On the sell side, some companies are handling their financials better than others, with a focus on cost controls, inventory management and margin improvements. That makes all the difference in the current environment, especially when Wall Street expects a whole lot worse. Home Depot (HD), TJX (TJX), Walmart (WMT) and Macy's (M) all beat on the top and bottom line this week, but Target (TGT) really smashed it out of the park. TGT shares soared about 18% during the session on Wednesday following two years of disappointing results stemming from C-suite missteps and misreading consumer sentiment.

What to watch: "On the positive side, GDP, employment and overall consumer spending have been resilient, and we're beginning to see a recovery in consumer confidence," Target CFO Michael Fiddelke said on an earnings call. "On the other side of the ledger, while we're happy to see inflation rates begin to moderate, that's likely to cause some near-term pressure on dollar comps in our frequency categories. In addition, the upcoming resumption of student loan repayments will put additional pressure on the already strained budgets of tens of millions of households. Against this backdrop, we remain cautious in our planning, an approach that has served us really well so far this year." (22 comments)

China recap

The highly-anticipated meeting between President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ended with agreements to open high-level dialogue, while Xi called on Biden to lift unilateral sanctions and provide a non-discriminatory environment for Chinese companies. Other issues went unresolved and tensions were apparent. As Xi met with American business executives Wednesday evening, Biden highlighted the difference between the two economic systems during a press conference, repeating comments from earlier this year that described Xi as a "dictator. " Despite a downward spiral in relations, SA Quant strategist Steven Cress also weighed in on Biden-Xi meeting, listing the top three Chinese stocks to buy that can offer upside amid its slowing economy. (19 comments)

Climate action

Making Big Oil a "villain" and trying to restrict fossil fuels will slow the path to net zero emissions, according to Exxon Mobil (XOM) CEO Darren Woods. "Climate change is real," he said at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit in San Francisco, but added that oil and gas offer "unmatched" benefits, and the existing global energy system is "too vast" to replace any time soon. Woods reiterated that Exxon would not cut oil and gas production, but will invest in low-carbon technologies that complement fossil fuels. The executive previously pushed back against the IEA's prediction that fossil fuel demand will peak by 2030, saying the shift to clean energy will require continued investment in oil and gas. (38 comments)

Starship & Starlink

The FAA has cleared SpaceX's (SPACE) Starship, the world's biggest rocket, for a second launch, nearly seven months after the first attempt ended in flames. Elon Musk-led SpaceX plans to conduct Starship's second flight test tomorrow, with a two-hour launch window opening at 8 AM ET. The license authorization applies to all phases of the operation, including liftoff from Texas and the rocket's water landing in the Pacific Ocean. Recent reports have also suggested that SpaceX's internet satellite service called Starlink (STRLK) could IPO late next year, but Musk was quick to shoot those down, calling the rumors "false" in a reply on social media. (1 comment)

Podcast feedback

Hello, Wall Street Breakfast listeners!

Every morning and afternoon, the WSB podcast serves up the investment news you need to know for your market day. With over 2 million downloads per month, we'd love to get more feedback on your content and topic preferences. Take the quick survey here.

You can subscribe to WSB podcasts on Apple and Spotify, as well as all SA podcasts on Seeking Alpha.

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan -0.3%. Hong Kong -1.4%. China -0.7%. India +0.5%.
In Europe, at midday, London -0.3%. Paris -0.4%. Frankfurt +0.5%.
Futures at 7:00, Dow flat. S&P -0.1%. Nasdaq -0.2%. Crude -0.3% to $76.60. Gold +0.2% to $1,967.80. Bitcoin +2.9% to $37,257.
Ten-year Treasury Yield -5 bps to 4.48%.

Today's Economic Calendar

7:10 Fed's Barr: "Bank Supervision and Regulation"
8:30 Initial Jobless Claims
8:30 Philly Fed Business Outlook
8:30 Import/Export Prices
8:30 Fed's Mester: "Financial Stability in Times of Macroeconomic Uncertainty"
9:15 Industrial Production
9:25 Fed's Williams' Speech
10:00 Housing Market Index
10:30 Fed's Waller: "Central Bank Digital Currency"
10:30 EIA Natural Gas Inventory
10:35 Fed's Barr: "Financial Stability"
11:00 Kansas City Fed Mfg Survey
12:00 PM Fed's Mester: "Financial Stability in Times of Macroeconomic Uncertainty"
12:00 PM Fed's Cook: "Global Linkages and Spillovers"
4:00 PM Treasury International Capital
4:30 PM Fed Balance Sheet

What else is happening...

Microsoft (MSFT) unveils new AI chips at Ignite conference.

Orders slow: Cisco (CSCO) plunges after cutting revenue guidance.

Report: Activist investor ValueAct takes stake in Walt Disney (DIS).

UBS lists 14 high-conviction stock ideas, including Apple (AAPL).

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) tumbles on new 2024 billings forecast.

Eli Lilly (LLY) eyes billion-dollar German plant amid GLP-1 shortage.

PepsiCo (PEP) sued by New York over single-use plastic packaging.

Walgreens (WBA) said to be close to £5B pension risk transfer deal.

Goldman Sachs channels Taylor Swift for 2024 stock market outlook.

"In addition, the upcoming resumption of student loan repayments will put additional pressure on the already strained budgets of tens of millions of households." Tens of millions of households that can't pay their bills already? Are they using credit at TGT and WMT? Seems inflated to me.
Commercial Real Estate continues to tank and yet no big SA spotlight on it? As more buildings lose tenants, the attempt to get more tenants to replace them is futile. Many companies have shrunk their corporate footprints and instead of needing 200,000 square feet, they may only need 30-40,000 square feet today (or less). What is going to make up the shortfalls?

This paradigm shift began in 2020 when many companies shifted to work-from-home for the Pandemic. Since then, many companies have adopted a segment of their total workforce to remain at home. This created a Tsunami of change that hit the commercial market. The First Tsunami was the higher vacancy rates, The second Tsunami is the "Deluge of Debt" hitting all the commercial building sector."

The talk of "repurposing buildings" is a weak solution. Many buildings are technologically obsolete and will NOT be attractive to corporate tenants who require connectivity and other technologies to support their mission critical networks,

This has caught many "traditional" commercial real estate experts off-guard and looking backwards with reports focused on the first Tsunami of higher vacancy rates that has already happened, instead of looking forward to the Third Tsunami on the horizon - "The Fall of Building Values" as appraisals and sales start to reflect the grim reality of high vacancy rates with buildings selling for HALF their value (one building in San Fran sold for $140 Million in 2020 and was just sold in 2023 for $73 Million)

Is THAT the bottom? If could drop to $40 Million in another two years if it is technologically obsolete. No viable company that competes globally wants to lease up space with no intelligent amenities like redundant power and broadband connectivity.

See article - www.automatedbuildings.com/...

8l2
Chances of a soft landing are ZERO. The Feds goal is to crash the economy. They will succeed or we get hyper inflation.
show how your answer is 0?
Good news. Senate moved the start of the recession to Jan 19th late last night. Biden will robosign today to avert tomorrow's shutdown. Crisis deferred with just in time budgeting and planning. We just make it up as we go along. There is no plan. Live for today.
Dear Readers,

We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here - seekingalpha.com/... - to join the separate political discussion.

Purely political comments on this Wall Street Breakfast article will be removed by moderators.
