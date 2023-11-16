Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) 2023 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference Transcript

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) 2023 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference November 16, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us here on our opening morning session for Moderna. Up here with me on the stage I have Senior Vice president of Investor Relations, Lavina Talukdar. Lavina, I would love to just maybe start coming away from third quarter earnings. The company provided some new guidance and -- but what I thought was most intriguing about it was short-term guidance for 2023, as well as for the first time some forward-looking guidance for 2024 and 2025 that was quite helpful. And the Street has had some reactions to some of that.

But also I think taking a step back and I know you have some slides you could maybe talk to is perhaps a confusion and uncertainty about where Moderna is going alright. When one side we have the COVID vaccine revenue stream and then this whole pipeline of like 43 things that people just maybe are not paying attention to. So maybe you could talk a little bit about the audience -- to the audience about how you guys are looking at COVID and the vaccine revenue stream, as well as what you guys are most focused on for the next couple of years that kind of drove your guidance?

Lavina Talukdar

Sure. Great. Thank you, Mike, for having us. Why don't we just dive right into that COVID revenue number, because I think that what most people care about is in this new endemic phase, what is that tail revenue stream going to look like from COVID. And so we provided some guidance not only on 2023, which we think will set the floor to some degree this year, especially in the United States, but also what we think we'll see in 2024 and 2025 in terms of a tail revenue stream from COVID in this endemic phase.

So why don't we start with 2023? And just recently on our third quarter call, we highlighted that we're expecting roughly $6 billion or at least $6 billion in sales for the full year. So what does that entail? We've already recorded about $4 billion in sales in the first three quarters of the year, so we're looking at another roughly $2 billion to be coming in from international markets as well as the U.S.

In the international markets, those were driven by advanced purchase agreements, which are nonreturnable. $1.1 billion is what we're looking for in the fourth quarter and about 50% of that has already been shipped in that October, November time period. So international, we're on track to do that roughly $1.1 billion for the remainder of the year.

And then in the U.S., we're expecting at least $1 billion in sales. We've recorded about $900 million in the third quarter. So that $2 billion in total roughly is what we're anticipating is coming from the U.S. market in this endemic phase, which equates to about $50 million Americans going in and getting their vaccine this fall between September and December of this year. Many of you know that there are publicly reported shots in arms or vaccinations that are reported on a weekly basis and we've also provided some information that we seem to be on track to hit roughly that 50 million doses later this quarter.

In terms of 2024, an important information that we provided in the third quarter as well is the resizing of our manufacturing footprint. So the transition year from a pandemic state to an endemic state is what we went through this year and we were carrying quite a bit of inventory, excess inventory as well as contracts with our CDMOs that were take or pay. So you were on the hook for those contracts whether you use the capacity or not.

All of that's been resized over the summer months this year and we're now in a very good position where we are right sized for the endemic phase going forward as well as supporting the respiratory portfolio that we have, which in a nutshell means we are able to leverage our capacity and our cost of sales will be more normalized. So at $4 billion, you should expect a cost of sales of 35% and with each $2 billion in sales, you'll see a reduction in cost of sales by roughly 5% going forward.

And then finally on the 2024-2025, just to round out that first question, I'm going to walk you through 2023 at first. So you'll see because that's going to be an anchor for what we think 2024 and 2025, particularly in the COVID arena is going to look like. So in 2023, we had signed contracts, international signed contracts from various countries outside of the U.S. that amounted to $4 billion in sales. Roughly $2 billion of those sales were from deferrals from the year before, so 2022 and those were recorded in the first half of this year. The remaining $2 billion is what's expected in the second half of this year, which we shared.

$1 billion or so has already been recorded in the third quarter and we're looking for $1 billion from these international contracts in this fourth quarter as well and 50% of that $1 billion has already been recorded as revenues thus far in the fourth quarter. So what we do know from our international contracts is that $1 billion for the fall of 2024 is what we're expecting to see from those same countries. So we're recording or for our guidance, we have now $1 billion in APAs from those same countries for the 2024 time period and that's what we're carrying forward into guidance.

In the U.S. we expect, as I said in 2023, the fall season to be roughly 50 million Americans who get the vaccine and $2 billion in sales. We think that should carry forward because this will be the second year in the non-pandemic state where about 50 million people in America receives their vaccines, if that's what happens later this year and again we're on track for that. So we think it's a safe bet to carry that $2 billion forward in 2024, which gets you to roughly $3 billion in visibility for COVID sales in the 2024 time period.

We have a new product launching next year in RSV and we do expect additional International sales, both of those amount to roughly about $1 billion. So in total, we're looking for approximately $4 billion in sales in 2024. For 2025, we do expect to grow and you'll see on this slide just early thoughts of our financial framework, $4 billion in sales in 2024, cost of sales about 35%, R&D and SG&A will be lower than what it was this year, R&D by about 5% or 10% and SG&A by 25% and tax is going to be negligible. Capital expenditures of $0.9 billion.

All of that equates to operating income of $1 billion dollars. So we're committed from the COVID franchise alone to be cash flow positive there at $1 billion dollars, once you take out, strip out the R&D associated with the rest of the pipeline. In 2025, top line growth is what we expect, particularly given that RSV will be the second year on the market and we believe we have the most differentiated profile amongst the competitors there. So I'll stop there and maybe we can take…

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Sure. Let's kind of take that chronologically. Finishing off this year 2023 in the middle of the fourth quarter, now there's about $2 billion to -- in the quarter that you need to hit your $6 billion guidance. You said, I think you've essentially shipped the required APA contracts already and so that's already been hit and so it's just a remaining $1 billion or so for the rest of this quarter, which is all coming from U.S. And I think if you look at the jabs, we're sort of tracking around well, do you think, do you think if you go to the rest of November and then the last four weeks of December, it is tracking around 50 million, that's give or take?

Lavina Talukdar

Give or take 50 million.

Unidentified Analyst

Jefferies is tracking a little bit lower, but it's all in the same mix and actually what I would say is one of the things that has come out and this could be interesting for 2024 is that actually the market share numbers for Moderna have moved from, you tell me what's it, but it's like 35% U.S. has moved almost 45% plus. And what's going on there? Why are you gaining market share and do you think that that could continue? What's going on there?

Lavina Talukdar

Great question. So the commercial -- U.S. commercial team worked really hard over the summer to make sure that the contracts that we were signing with retail pharmacies, IDNs, all channels throughout the COVID market and they were able to for the first time ever speak to the differentiated efficacy with our product, as well as one of the major factors on the pharmacy side, the convenience factor which is that our product is shipping as a prefilled syringe. So you take it right out of the fridge very simply and then you can inject as opposed to dealing with reconstituting or freezing, so we think that's a big competitive advantage.

Unidentified Analyst

Now I haven't called up the different pharmacies and I don't work in the pharmacies to check out like how it works, but again this is going from Pfizer is using still the 10 per vial?

Lavina Talukdar

No, I think they are single dose vials.

Unidentified Analyst

They are single dose vials, but someone has to draw it out to do it? Okay.

Lavina Talukdar

There are just not enough refills.

Unidentified Analyst

Whereas Moderna and through by the way we cover Monrovi [ph], who are the two ideas publicly disclosed. The person who's doing this, the single fill syringe Rovi.

Lavina Talukdar

Rovi, our, I mean our fill-finish right, Rovi, Arlent [ph] and Catalent.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, and Catalent, okay. And so the single use syringe is something you have transitioned to because we'll get to RSV in a second that is also, talk to that, that's also one of the key differentiators for RSV?

Lavina Talukdar

That's right. So for our RSV vaccine, which is now fully filed across the globe with regulators and we're expecting approval in 2024, we believe has the strongest profile relative to the competition that's already on the market. So on efficacy on par, if not better than Glaxo's vaccine efficacy there. On the safety side, we didn't see any demyelinating events like GBS in our clinical studies. So we think that's a differentiating factor. And then on this convenience factor, yes, we will be prefilled syringe, whereas both the competition need multiple steps to actually get their vaccine ready. So we think that's going to be a good differentiator.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, yes. So this is interesting. So again, chronologically you believe you're on track in the fourth quarter in the U.S. to hit the number of jabs time 50 million times the market share number multiply times up price, do you think Wall Street prices shouldn't be any surprises on that front as well?

Lavina Talukdar

That's right.

Unidentified Analyst

That hasn't been a factor based on what you're saying.

Lavina Talukdar

So list price is 129 rounded up and typically in vaccines there's a 30% to 50% vaccine discount. On mass, you should assume somewhere in that range as a discount for the gross…

Unidentified Analyst

For the U.S. price, okay. Like Jefferies in consensus is like 90 to 100 versus 130 gross, okay. So when you multiply that out, you're on track to hit the fourth quarter. When you look to 2024, you believe that APA contracts of $1 billion are fairly visible because it's a repeat of prior. $2 billion of U.S. is based on mirroring exactly what just happened in 2023…

Lavina Talukdar

As well as 2022.

Unidentified Analyst

As well as 2022.

Lavina Talukdar

Second year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So the reason why I'm talking to this is because Wall Street seems uncertain about what will happen for revenues, and your point is you think that that's a fairly visible revenue stream because it's replicating what just happened in 2023. And so unless you think that COVID is completely disappearing, that shouldn't change based on the numbers that are there.

Lavina Talukdar

It really shouldn't. And if you look at hospitalization data, the severity of COVID relative to a flu infection, for instance, is much higher. And so that could be an argument for why you see a little bit of growth as well just because you don't feel good when you have COVID. And so with that experience that could take vaccinations up and probably not in the population in this room, but for older adults, more vulnerable individuals, it's an important vaccination.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. So everybody looks pretty young here, but the primary population, I actually don't have the numbers because I'm not sure that CDC breaks it out by age, but are you guys getting the sense that most of all, the 50 million, I shouldn’t say most, but a significant majority of those 50 million are the older population above 60 to 65 and that is what's going to be replicated every year because those are the higher risk people. Not here in the room, but the other others. And so that's why it's fairly visible, is that…

Lavina Talukdar

It is visible. No it's too early to say exactly what the breakout is this season in terms of the older population or maybe even the younger population getting the vaccine. So we'll be looking at that data, but that older vulnerable population is a sizable population in the U.S.

Unidentified Analyst

I think it's 80 million.

Lavina Talukdar

It's about 80 million.

Unidentified Analyst

Right.

Lavina Talukdar

That's right.

Unidentified Analyst

Right and so if you do out the math you guys think or a fair based case, is that perhaps half of these people who are older are getting vaccinations. And then if you multiply your market share, that's why it's replicated based on those people, not all these younger people.

Lavina Talukdar

That's right. And if we use flu as a proxy, you'll see that the older population, about 75% of them typically get the vaccine.

Unidentified Analyst

Oh so for fluids even, or you're just using a proxy. Take a look at the flu, 75% of those 80 million people are getting flu vaccines in the United States. Look how high that penetration is for that. How about RSV, talk to that market. One, is that GSK just put up, I don't cover GSK, my other colleague does, but there was like 900 million?

Lavina Talukdar

That's 1.3 is what I…

Unidentified Analyst

1.3 okay and I thought 900 was something was something for the U.S., but it's a big number. Now your point is, look at that, $1 billion dollars already just in the first year. You think you can get some of that growing market, a growing market, but also your proportion based on efficacy and your prefilled syringe?

Lavina Talukdar

That's right.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And that, when people are doing out their market, tell me what you think that RSV market is briefly because you believe that you should get a big proportion of that and that's additive.

Lavina Talukdar

We do and that's really just driven by the profile of the vaccine. You know what, we think that the competitors are doing very well. This is the first year that the RSV products are launching. The education piece that's important. I think they've done a really nice job at and then we'll be coming in with the best in class profile products next year. So we're encouraged by what we've seen in the marketplace already and so we think that market for that older adult population is somewhere in that 6 billion to 7 billion range and overtime we would think our fair share is at least a third.

Unidentified Analyst

And so for those doing out the numbers, I've done this out, so you do the COVID-19 numbers we just did that. The flu we'll get to them saying the RSV part is the older population above 60 to 65, that's 80 million people. You should assume a proportion of that is going to get RSV. I don't know if you guys think that's going to be 50% or something. You said flu is 75%. What do you think RSV would be?

Lavina Talukdar

Yes. Flu is 75%, RSV, flu as well as COVID typically happen around the same time of the year, are well understood by physicians who treat older patients and so we think that over time we're hopeful that we'll get to flu like penetration, but it will take some time.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then the flu part, the reason why I want to come to that is because if RSV is launching the third product that is coming in the respiratory vaccine space is the combination. Pfizer has also suggested that they're moving forward into Phase 3 with theirs, although maybe you could speak to some differentiation. And so where are you at this combination? Is this extremely high probability that it's going to be "positive" next year and filed to the FDA and that this should give people confidence that utilization and price could generate upside to where the numbers you already just gave.

Lavina Talukdar

So we're really excited about our combination portfolio and you're right, flu plus COVID is the first one that we believe will be on the market. It's in a Phase 3 right now. We've just demonstrated in a Phase 1/2 study that immunogenicity looks equal to better on any flu vaccine that you're testing it against, whether that's the enhanced or the normal regular flu vaccine and then similar on the COVID antibody levels as well. So very excited about the profile there on immunogenicity, but even more importantly, in the combination, the reactogenicity profile looks as if you're just getting one vaccine, but you're getting protected.

Unidentified Analyst

So let me repeat this, because every single piece of pushback from people who are skeptical on it is not necessarily that it doesn't "work", it's that people feel like the side effects for reactogenicity is going to be too high for people, so they don't want to do a combination. Now I'm not sure if that's because they think that somehow it's worse or higher than taking two jabs, because just to be clear, there's a significant amount of people that are doing two jabs right? Now this season, I don't know if 25% of what the flu people are doing it?

Lavina Talukdar

Either the flu people or the COVID people, they're going into the CVS' or Walgreens of the world in the U.S. if you're offered one, if you're going for one vaccine and offered the other about 25% it's early days, but that's what we are seeing.

Unidentified Analyst

I'll just focus on just the elderly population because that is where I see a majority of the COVID is being done. So if you take those COVID numbers, 25% of those people which is half of the 80 is doing a second injection of flu, either at the same time different week or whatever it is, I think a lot at the same time. Shall ask them how do they feel and you're telling me that the combo injection that you have and you started Phase 3, you don't see any difference in the reactogenicity?

Lavina Talukdar

So what we've said is that the reactogenicity from that Phase 1/2 study for the combination is as if you've just gotten the COVID vaccine, one vaccine.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, yes. And is that combination in Phase 3 also with RSV, is that another Phase 3 or you have not started a Phase 3 combo RSV?

Lavina Talukdar

So the triplet combination with RSV flu and COVID is still in a Phase 1/2 study. So that has not started yet. Again, our first combination we anticipate will be the flu-COVID vaccine.

Unidentified Analyst

Why not start a RSV-flu or RSV-COVID?

Lavina Talukdar

Well, it's just the timing. So we're running all of those studies and the beauty of mRNA, the platform is really you can offer your customer base a menu type option. So we will have COVID by itself as an option, flu by itself as an option, COVID-flu and then in the future should these Phase 1/2 studies in the triplet, with including RSV or a flu-RSV vaccine also look to be promising, we may have those on the market.

Unidentified Analyst

Is there any differentiation between your COVID-flu and the competitors COVID-flu which just started Phase 3 as well? I'm not sure.

Lavina Talukdar

So the data we've seen from our competitors is in the younger adult population. We really think this market is the older adult population because they're the ones most at risk and most vulnerable. It's also where most physicians urge that population to get protected from these respiratory viruses. So it's hard to compare. Obviously it's not head-to-head studies, but it's also hard to compare because the populations that they've given us data on are different from the ones that the patient…

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, the reason I point this out is just because if you assume the volume numbers that we just walked through and that people will get the combination, then there's additive revenues either because I don't know what you're saying, there's a flu portion to that or there's a combination of premium pricing because of convenience. There's a whole lot of host of factors and because for those here who might be a UK based audience that the U.S. is paying $40 per injection as administrative fee and that's not in the price. And so there's actually a cost savings to the system because it's one injection, not two and so there is a pharmacoeconomic advantage to using combo because U.S. healthcare system pays per injection, you'd be saving money if it's one injection. Is that true?

Lavina Talukdar

That is absolutely true. And so there are multiple benefits to having a combination on the market for many stakeholders. So for payers as you just pay…

Unidentified Analyst

And by the way single payer systems as well.

Lavina Talukdar

As well as single payer systems. There is an administration fee that's associated with giving a jab in the U.S. as you rightly pointed out, it's about $40 just to give the -- administer the injection.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, total cost of that, yes.

Lavina Talukdar

The total cost of getting it, the paperwork, the nurses fee. And so, the system would be saving $40 if you have two vaccines in one and $80 if you have three vaccines in one. So that's one benefit. Obviously physicians like it because of compliance. You get your patient population protected against two or three viruses.

Unidentified Analyst

Compliance is higher.

Lavina Talukdar

Compliance is higher and then the benefit to us is really, as you pointed out, pricing. But we also expect to see gross margin expansion because the vial is the most expensive part of the manufacturing process.

Unidentified Analyst

And that would still be a single -- that's a single vial and all fits in one.

Lavina Talukdar

All fits in one. Presumably we'll have it in a prefilled syringe as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. In the data for the combination is that early 2024 or first half 2024, it's ahead of the winter season?

Lavina Talukdar

So we're currently in the Phase 3 right now. We'll have the data sometime in 2024 because if our guidance is 2025 launch, we'll have to have seen the Phase 3 filed it and being…

Unidentified Analyst

Ahead of winter 2025.

Lavina Talukdar

Ahead of the winter 2025.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay correct. Last question in the last minute is a near-term update on INT for those who haven't followed every acronym, the PCV Personalized Cancer Vaccine, but it's an INT Individualized New antigen Therapy, are we getting an update soon? Are you engaged with FDA? Do you want to file this cancer vaccine? What is the update there? What should the expectation be?

Lavina Talukdar

Expect an update relatively soon we said by the end of this year. This will be the second analysis that we're doing on the Phase 2 study which was a head-to-head against the standard of care in adjuvant melanoma which is KEYTRUDA. So in this study what we're looking to show is the combination of INT plus KEYTRUDA helps people survive longer without their cancer coming back and so that data, that second analysis will be available in the fourth quarter of this year, so weeks away. If that data continues to be as strong as that first analysis that we ran, that will put us in a very good position to go talk to regulators about accelerated approval.

Unidentified Analyst

Should the base case be that you're filing or the base case is, what is the base case?

Lavina Talukdar

We think that this product should actually be in the hands of physicians and patients. So if the data looks good and continues to show positive results, I think that puts us in a very good position to have those discussions with global regulators.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much, Lavina, excellent. We look forward to the updates and thank you for all that you guys have done. I appreciate it.

Lavina Talukdar

Thank you for having me.

