Palo Alto Networks Earnings: Surpasses Expectations Despite Billings Revision

Nov. 16, 2023 8:38 AM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)3 Comments
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Palo Alto Networks revises its billing growth forecast downward from 19% to 17%, signaling a potential slowdown in future growth rates.
  • The company is focused on key growth areas like SASE and XSIAM and actively involved in mergers and acquisitions to enhance its capabilities.
  • Despite the adjustment in billing growth, Palo Alto Networks remains a well-managed organization with strong growth prospects and a fair valuation.
Palo Alto Network headquarters exterior under blue sky. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. is a network and enterprise security

Michael Vi

Investment Thesis

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) fiscal Q1 2024 delivered an earnings report that pulled back on its billing guidance. Earlier, PANW projected a 19% growth in billings, but it has now revised the forecast downward to 17%.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
44.19K Followers

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira is an energy specialist whose primary focus is capitalizing on “the Great Energy Transition” - the confluence of decarbonization, digitalization with AI, and deglobalization - to achieve greater investment returns. Through his 9+ years analyzing countless companies, Michael has accumulated outstanding professional experience in the energy sector and a following of over 40K on Seeking Alpha.

Michael is the leader of the investing group Deep Value Returns. Features of the group include: Insights through his concentrated portfolio of value stocks, timely updates on stock picks, a weekly webinar for live advice, and "hand-holding" as-needed for new and experienced investors alike. Deep Value Returns also has an active, vibrant, and kind community easily accessible via chat. Learn more.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PANW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Deep Value Returns recommends PANW.

Comments (3)

SS1000 profile picture
SS1000
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (1.15K)
Pretty massive buy-the-dip frenzy underway.
p
px54
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (14)
Good article. May I ask you about ZS and CRWD. As both of them do not have any hardware, don’t you think they are better stock to own?
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Today, 9:18 AM
Comments (8.59K)
@px54

Do I think that CRWD is a better stock to own than PANW?

I know that people love, love, love CRWD/ZS, but their expectations are so high, that I believe PANW will still be a better investment, despite the poor billings right now.

What's more, the aspects that are impacting PANW is not only to do with hardware. It's everything, there's a massive pull back across IT sectors.

Even if CRWD/ZS do well in this next report, I'm still a lot happier with a steady as you go performance with PANW.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

