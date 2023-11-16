Michael Vi

Investment Thesis

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) fiscal Q1 2024 delivered an earnings report that pulled back on its billing guidance. Earlier, PANW projected a 19% growth in billings, but it has now revised the forecast downward to 17%.

That's clearly less than great, as it points to a slowdown in future growth rates. While this hasn't affected its revenue guidance, there's still a potential impact that there's a slowdown in cybersecurity demand.

However, I maintain that paying 43x forward EPS is a fair price for a high-quality company, with strong long-term tailwinds, that's growing its EPS by approximately 25% CAGR.

Quick Recap

In my previous analysis in my service, I wrote:

I initially recommended Palo Alto Networks on 30 August 2022. It took more than nine months for the stock to show positive gains, during which time the market conditions were challenging. However, the fundamental reasons for my recommendation remained unchanged. I assert that the stock is undervalued and possesses strong growth prospects.

Not only do I stand by that previous comment, but I ask that you consider this graphic.

Data by YCharts

Yes, the stock is down 6% premarket. Therefore, we should consider this in light of its outperformance. Nevertheless, the facts remain that when you invest in a high-quality business, the ride won't always be smooth.

Those fluctuations in performance feel challenging on the day and in the subsequent month, but over time, provided that investors' expectations aren't too high, investors can do well from staying put. Again, the devil is in the details; investors' expectations can't be too high.

Palo Alto Networks Near-Term Prospects

During the earnings call, we heard how Palo Alto Networks appears to be in a unique position within the cybersecurity landscape, facing both challenges and opportunities.

One of the key aspects highlighted is the impact of negotiations on billings, where flexibility is being prioritized to navigate through customer demands for different billing structures. This strategy seems to be a response to the changing dynamics of negotiations, such as customers seeking larger discounts for extended payment terms.

In terms of growth areas, PANW highlights the significance of SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) and XSIAM (Extended Security Incident and Event Management). The mention of a billion-dollar pipeline for XSIAM and the excitement surrounding SASE suggests that these segments are expected to be strong drivers of growth in the near term. The faster closure of XSIAM deals compared to SASE deals indicates a potential acceleration in this specific market segment.

Moreover, Palo Alto Networks is actively involved in mergers and acquisitions, aiming to enhance its capabilities and expand its product offerings. The recent acquisition of Talon adds to the company's SASE portfolio, positioning it as a comprehensive SASE solution provider. The commitment to sustaining M&A at a level close to a billion dollars suggests a strategic approach to incorporating new technologies and addressing evolving cybersecurity needs.

Additionally, the executives express confidence in the visibility of their pipeline, citing continued demand and steady execution in hardware, endpoint, and cloud segments. The company's ability to navigate the challenges in the hardware space, maintaining a 0% to 5% growth range, stands out amidst a backdrop of market headwinds. On this consideration, you can look

Revenue Growth Rates Moderate, As Expected

PANW revenue growth rates

During the call, CEO Nikesh Arora emphasized that changes in billings should not be interpreted as a shift in demand or a reflection of the pipeline's health. Instead, it appears to be a strategic move to retain flexibility in negotiations and avoid being overly influenced by specific deal structures.

The focus appears to be on sustaining a steady demand function and revenue forecasts, irrespective of fluctuations in billing metrics. That being said, as you know, the market will undoubtedly have latched onto the fact that billings for fiscal 2024 were previously guided towards 19% y/y at the high end and have now been downwardly revised to 17% y/y at the high end. I'll delve into this consideration in more detail shortly. Before doing so, I believe it's helpful to provide some additional context.

PANW is confronting a set of challenges that reflects the complexities inherent in the cybersecurity market. One prominent challenge lies in the negotiations related to billings. The company acknowledges the impact of changes in billings but underscores that these adjustments should not be misconstrued as a reflection of weakened demand or an unhealthy pipeline. The emphasis on billing flexibility is described as a strategic response to evolving customer dynamics, where diverse billing structures are increasingly demanded, potentially affecting the predictability of revenue streams.

The need to balance customer demands for extended payment terms and larger discounts with maintaining a healthy revenue forecast poses a delicate challenge. This negotiation landscape, as highlighted during the earnings call, suggests a constant juggling act to sustain a competitive edge while adapting to evolving market dynamics. It requires the company to navigate the fine line between meeting customer expectations and safeguarding its financial health.

Furthermore, the hardware segment presents a unique challenge for Palo Alto Networks. Operating in an environment marked by market headwinds, the company aims to sustain a growth range of 0% to 5% in this segment. This goal underscores the difficulty of achieving substantial growth in the hardware space, perhaps due to factors such as increased competition, technological shifts, or both.

PANW Stock Valuation -- 43x Forward EPS

As discussed throughout, PANW billings came in short of its previous guidance. While I fully admit and recognize that this is the key leading indicator that investors will reward, the fact of the matter is that PANW's EPS figures are not only reiterated but have, in actuality, increased by approximately 2% since the previous guidance.

What's more, keep in mind that Palo Alto is still in the early stages of its fiscal year 2024. This is a very prudent and well-managed company. They will not put themselves in a position where they overpromise at the start of the year to end up underdelivering at the end of the year.

The Bottom Line

While the recent adjustment in billing growth from the earlier projected 19% to the current 17% year-over-year is noteworthy, it's crucial to recognize that Palo Alto Networks is still in the early quarters of its fiscal year 2024.

The company's strategic responses to the dynamic cybersecurity market, its focus on key growth areas like SASE and XSIAM, and its proactive approach to mergers and acquisitions contribute to a well-managed and forward-looking organization.

Additionally, the current valuation of 43x forward EPS is very fair, considering the company's strong growth prospects. As always, the market may experience short-term fluctuations, but with a prudent and strategic approach, Palo Alto Networks appears poised to navigate these challenges and deliver value to investors over the long term.

In conclusion, I stand by my assertion that this is the best cybersecurity stock to invest in. Period.