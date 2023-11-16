Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Komatsu: Favorable Sales Mix And Price Hike Reinforce My Buy Rating

Nov. 16, 2023 8:46 AM ETKomatsu Ltd. (KMTUY)
The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Komatsu derived about 67% of its sales from the parts & service and mining equipment businesses, which are expected to be resilient even though the macroeconomic environment is weak.
  • KMTUY has guided for a +3.5% price hike in the second half of the current fiscal year.
  • A Buy rating for Komatsu is maintained after analyzing the company's revenue mix and its guidance for price increases.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Asia Value & Moat Stocks. Learn More »
New yellow powerful front loader Komatsu WA470.

Stanislav Palamar/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to assign a Buy investment rating to Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY) [6301:JP] stock.

I have previously highlighted the "high probability that Komatsu can register an earnings beat for fiscal 2023" in my prior September 5, 2023 write-up. It

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
11.21K Followers

The Value Pendulum is an Asian equity market specialist with over a decade of experience on both the buy and sell sides.

He is the author of the investing group Asia Value & Moat Stocks, providing ideas for value investors seeking investment opportunities listed in Asia, with a particular focus on the Hong Kong market. He hunts for deep value balance sheet bargains and wide moat stocks and provides a range of watch lists with monthly updates within his investing group.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About KMTUY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KMTUY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KMTUY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.