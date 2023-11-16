Sundry Photography

Introduction

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) reported its Q3 2023 earnings on November 2. The stock reacted strangely. After market hours, it was down substantially, about 13%, but the next day, it shot up by more than 10%. This again shows you how fickle the market can be.

Many investors only look at the stock price to judge if earnings are good or bad. With such a reaction, the market shows it's indeed, as Benjamin Graham wrote, manic-depressive and its mood can change very fast.

Robo-trading

It's a very common mistake to attribute fundamental stock price changes to fundamental changes, but often that's not the case. It's just robo-trading on steroids, as there are no funds which don't use robo-trading anymore. As such, that's not that bad, but there are two problems with this.

The first problem is that all of the robo-traders seem to have the same rules. For example, a miss on anything triggers selling. That's probably also what happened for Cloudflare in the after-market hours, as it missed the consensus forecast for the next quarter by 1%.

The second problem is the much lower float. I don't mean that companies have lower floats, but fewer shares are available overall because there is much more index investing. Those indexes are usually obliged to only buy or sell if a stock enters or leaves an index like the S&P 500. That means fewer shares are available for trading and the price reactions are extreme, both up and down.

Sometimes you see some form of correction the next day, as analysts look at the fundamentals. We saw that in the case of The Trade Desk (TTD), where the stock was down more than 30% in the after-market hours and "just" 16% the next day, but we also saw it with Cloudflare.

But enough musings; you are here for Cloudflare's earnings, right? So, let's look at the numbers.

The numbers

Cloudflare's revenue grew by 32.2% year-over-year to $336M, better than the consensus of $335M. That's about a 2% beat.

If we split up the numbers geographically, the US saw the weakest growth, up 21%. It now accounts for 52.3% of the total revenue, down 1% compared to last year. EMEA (Europe, Middle-East and Africa) came in strong, with 36%, while APAC (Asia & Pacific) grew 27%. But the outperformer was LATAM (Latin America) with 47% growth. It's still a smaller part of Cloudflare's business, but it now accounts for 7.3% of the revenue mix.

If we split things up according to the company's customers, you can see that big customers continue to grow faster than overall customers. Revenue from $100K+ customers was up 41% compared to last year, which means that those customers are now responsible for 65% of the revenue.

The company reported DBNRR or dollar-based net retention rates of 116%. Just to remind you, a DBNRR of 116% means that if customers spend $100 in year 1, they spend $116 in year 2, including all the customers who left and therefore don't contribute anything anymore.

DBNRR was 115% in the last quarter, so it's up in the most recent quarter, but still substantially lower than the Q1 2022 DBNRR of 127%.

It's good to see a reversal, though. Management also stressed that DBNRR numbers have a lagging effect. But overall, I think 116% is still a good number in a tougher macro environment.

The company showed gross margins of 77%. These have consistently been high.

On a non-GAAP basis, this was even 79%.

If you look at Cloudflare's revenue growth rates, you may think the company is not executing as well as before. While revenue growth was between 47% and 55% consistently for 12 quarters in a row, it has trended down in the last five quarters.

First, I want to give credit to management, which said in the previous quarter that it thought there was a bottom, and that proved to be correct. Of course, things can change fast, and Cloudflare has always said it's one of the first to notice such changes.

But the reason that growth slowed is quite simple and has nothing to do with weakness in execution but with a choice the company made. As the interest rates went up considerably in 2022, the market asked for profitable companies, not loss-making fast growers, like Cloudflare was. That's why the company focused on profitability, without giving up growth completely. But of course, the two influence each other.

In that context, Cloudflare's free cash flow improvements have been impressive. While it was negative in almost all quarters since its IPO, the company now turned in an FCF of 10% of revenue.

This is what founder and CEO Matthew Prince had to say about Cloudflare's free cash flow:

This is a business that can generate significant cash, and in 2023, we expect we will generate more than $100 million in free cash flow, well ahead of our original goal when we started the year, and the direct result of improved execution across our entire business.

Cloudflare's net new ARR (annual recurring revenue) had its best quarter ever, adding $108 million, a big acceleration compared to Q2 and Q1. That's up 40% year-over-year, compared to -18%, -17%, -2% and -3% in the four previous quarters.

I think we begin to see the impact of Marc Boroditsky, the Chief Revenue Officer brought in a year ago. Matthew Prince said on previous calls that Boroditsky pointed out such obvious inefficiencies that it was embarrassing, but, at the same time, showed the big potential Cloudflare still had.

Two quarters ago, Prince got some pretty critical comments because he said that a part of the sales team really underperformed and they were let go and replaced by others. In my article at the time, I wrote that this was vintage Cloudflare, as the company has always had a culture of radical honesty. Prince came back to that on the earnings call, and he even quantified how much better the new people did:

We're beginning to see positive early signs from the sales team members we brought on over the six months to replace underperformers during the quarter, the pipeline generated by this new cohort was 1.6 times higher than those brought on at the same time a year earlier.

Guidance

If we look at guidance, that's where Cloudflare disappointed the market initially. To me, it's not a real disappointment. You have to know this game. I call it the Wall Street shuffle. A company can have fantastic earnings but if they miss the estimates by half a percent, the stock can drop. Heck, even if they beat the estimates, but not enough, the stock often drops. Without the estimates, investors would focus much more on the fundamentals, I think.

The company guided for revenue of $352M- $353M versus the consensus of $356.31 million. That's a miss of 1.1% at the midpoint.

For non-GAAP EPS, the consensus of $0.10 was beaten by two cents.

We know that Cloudflare is a cautious guidance issuer, which I always like.

Overall, the results were great. While the Q4 guidance was a bit lower than the consensus, there was nothing to think that the long-term thesis would be impacted. On the contrary, when I listened to the conference call, I couldn't help but be impressed by the company. More about that later in this article.

Remaining performance obligations, or RPO, came in at $1.1 billion, up 30% year-over-year. RPO is revenue that the company already got but can't recognize yet. It gives some insight into the future growth of the company.

Connectivity Cloud

In September, Cloudflare became thirteen years old. During Birthday Week, the company released a statement that said that it had to become a teenager to know what it is exactly: a connectivity cloud.

On the earnings call, Matthew Prince came back to this announcement.

The day before our 13th birthday, we announced to the world, that we realized what we are, a connectivity cloud. Connectivity means we measure ourselves by connecting people and things together. Cloud means the batteries are included. It scales with you. It's programmable, has consistent security built in, it's intelligent and learns from your usage and others to optimize for outcomes better than you could on your own. Our connectivity cloud is worth contrasting against some of the other first-generation clouds. The hyperscale public clouds are, in many ways, the opposite. They optimize for hoarding your data, locking it in, making it difficult to move. They are captivity cloud. While they may be great for some things, their full potential is only truly unlocked for customers when combined with the connectivity cloud that lets you mix and match the best of each of their features.

I think this makes total sense and Cloudflare is in a unique position in this way. Cloudflare is not one of its products; it's a whole network of solutions that sits between several platforms and layers.

Cloudflare is still great when it comes to some of the core products, though. This quote about DDoS attacks was mind-blowing.

In Q3, we saw a significant increase in massive DDoS attacks. To give you a sense, these new attacks are generating nearly as much traffic as the entire Internet generates globally, but pointing it to a single victim. There are very few networks that can stand up to these attacks.

But Cloudflare's network can. It's a competitive advantage and often, it's the first product that companies look for. From there, they start scaling and deploying additional products.

I'm proud of the fact that Cloudflare is architected uniquely for this moment. And as the world becomes more complicated, and these attacks become more common, I think more and more of the Internet will turn to us for protection.

Cloudflare can cope with massive-scale traffic, not just from DDoS attacks, but also from peak traffic. Matthew Prince gave a good example:

A leading ad tech company expanded their relationship with Cloudflare, signing a one-year $720,000 contract. This customer came to us with a technical workers use case. They needed a platform that could help them deliver through traffic spikes, up to 3 million requests per second. Their existing solutions on traditional hyperscale public clouds were expensive to maintain and would encounter errors with even relatively low traffic spikes. Cloudflare Workers was able to support their needs without bringing a sweat. With this win, we expect they will move more of their applications to our much easier to scale platform.

I think this shows why Cloudflare is in a unique position and can offer customers solutions to their specific needs.

Cloudflare anticipated the AI revolution years in advance

Later in this article, I will go deeper into AI and how it's a big growth driver for the company, but before you can be a prime AI player, you have to be prepared. Cloudflare's infrastructure had to be adapted to AI but the way in which the company did this is highly impressive to me. It's a prime example of not skating where the puck is but where it will be, to paraphrase that famous Wayne Gretzky quote.

This is what Matthew Prince said about the rollout of the GPUs that AI needs (my bold).

By the end of 2024. We expect to have inference optimized GPUs running in nearly every location or class or operates worldwide making an easily the most widely distributed cloud AI inference platform. We've been planning for this for the last six years expecting that at some point, we hit the crossover we're deploying inference optimized GPUs made sense to that end, starting six years ago, we intentionally left one or more PCI slots in every server we built empty. When the moment and the technology made sense, we started deploying. That means we can use our existing server infrastructure and just add GPU cards, allowing us to add this capability while still staying within our forecasts capex envelope, and customers are excited.

Visionary? Visionary!

And that's not the only thing. The company's architecture is unique. It was built by the visionary computer genius and co-founder Lee Holloway, who had to leave the company because of a tragic disease. Cloudflare is still reaping the rewards of Holloway's vision. Matthew Prince:

I don't know of anybody else that has an architecture like ours, where we made the hard decision early on, to say, every machine everywhere can run every task. So that we don't have dedicated scrubbing centers. So that we don't have dedicated regions for 1 service or another. That has required us to invent a lot of technology. And build a lot of intellectual property around that technology and just a lot of know-how in running a network like that. It is harder upfront to build it that way. But it results in a much higher level of efficiency, a much higher level of - a much faster pace of innovation, and we're able to capitalize on that today. And so I think it would require a complete rearchitecture from any of the providers that we know in order to be able to do what we've done in this space.

As you may know, if you follow this space, Nvidia's (NVDA) A-100 GPU is the gold standard for AI, but it's also very expensive and scarce because everybody wants them at the same moment and Nvidia can't even build them fast enough to satisfy all demand. So, potentially, this could impact Cloudflare's capex. But Prince emphasized that is not the case. He explained why on the conference call (my bold):

I think that what we hear from customers is that they don't want to have to think about what GPU is the right GPU for them. And so we will have a mix of GPUs. Today, we're standardized around NVIDIA, but we're good friends with the folks at AMD and Intel and Qualcomm. We're all doing interesting things and different models from what we've seen performed differently on different types of GPUs that are out there. And so I think you'll find every flavor under the sun ... from expensive to cheap delivered across the network. But what we're really trying to optimize for, is looking at the models that are being run and then giving people the right tools that they need in a way that can give them the best performance on, not just a speed basis, but also on a cost and efficiency basis. And that's going to be diversity across that ecosystem. And we are good at being able to scale up our capacity as we have demand and investing behind the demand. And I think that this is going to be another area where we demonstrate that.

In short, I was impressed how Cloudflare prepared for the AI revolution years ahead. Its long-term preparation pays off now and will continue to do so for years to come.

Cloudflare & AI

During Birthday Week at the end of September, Cloudflare already announced Workers AI, "to put powerful AI inference within milliseconds of every Internet user."

Just to make sure you can follow, inference is running the AI. The pre-training, the phase in which massive amounts of data are imported into the algorithm to train it, has already been done by then. And Prince is very enthusiastic about the potential of inference:

We believe inference is the biggest opportunity in AI and inference tasks will largely be run on end devices and connectivity clouds like Cloudflare.

I think this prediction makes a lot of sense. On the device, yes. If you have AI in your car, you don't want any delay, so you let it run on the car's processor. But that needs substantial computing power. For a car, that's worth it, but for many other connected devices, you will not spend thousands of dollars for the GPU you want or need. For everyday use cases, the edge can be a great platform, as it is closer to end users and, therefore, much faster to deal with the vast amount of data that even inference needs.

On top of that, many authorities want data to stay within their national borders. Cloudflare can offer that feature. It can be the neutral local inference cloud, as it were.

And there is a lot of interest for Cloudflare's Workers AI:

We have a pipeline of customers interested in putting hundreds of billions of inference tasks on our infrastructure each month. It's early days but the interest we're seeing from customers, large and small, over what they can build with powerful inference capabilities now embedded in one of the world's largest networks is inspiring. They like how easy it is to use Workers AI. They like how it's powerful, but close to their users around the world. They like the more efficient and fair pricing model, our serverless implementation delevers. And they like the flexibility of bringing their own models or fine-tuning existing models using the tools that are included as part of Workers AI.

Cloudflare also has a second leg of the three AI legs with its vector database, which is used to fine-tune the AI models. It's a database built on top of R2, so there can be exchanges between the inference and the fine-tuning of the algorithm. Prince called this Cloudflare's "sneaky feature."

And that's sort of my sneaky feature that I think is going to be pretty disruptive because you can use our vector database, whether you're using the rest of Cloudflare's AI systems, becomes a really great function for AI users, who are wanting to do fine tuning. And that, combined with the locality that we can deliver with the Workers AI system and inference scattered around, the entire world allows us to do something that is truly a complete AI ecosystem.

Prince repeated that he saw three great drivers from AI for Cloudflare.

The first is its traditional products, which can also protect AI. You can sometimes see that if you go to ChatGPT, as OpenAI is a Cloudflare customer. Cloudflare checks if you are not a bad actor trying to get in. Cloudflare is world-class and even the hyperscalers point their customers to Cloudflare:

We're seeing even some of the large hyperscale public clouds that have their own limited DDoS mitigation services point customers to us, because we're the best in the world at this. And I think that, that's a real differentiator for us.

And another sign Cloudflare is the place to be for DDoS mitigation:

If you look at some of the other Zero Trust vendors that are out there, they're actually Cloudflare customers using our DDoS mitigation products because we're the best of the world - in the world of them.

The second growth area is with R2 and charging for storage. Matthew Prince:

That's going to be storing the models, storing the training sets for those models, using the fine-tuning data with R2 and vectorized to be able to process those models. And again, that's going to be much more like a - as you said, a consumption-based approach.

For DDoS attacks, Cloudflare has a real moat. Prince explains:

The pricing also is important. And what's unique is because every single server that is part of Cloudflare's network can run every single service. As we stop these massive attacks, not only are we, again, better able to technically stop them, but we are then able to do it without changing our underlying pricing because it doesn't drive up what our costs are. Early on, we said that we should pass that advantage on to our customers.

Everybody else (at least as far as I know, you can correct me here!) charges based on the size of the attack. If you have a DDoS attack that doubles the total worldwide internet traffic, that's a hugely expensive attack and almost as damaging to companies as the DDoS attack itself. Cloudflare is different.

The third driver is inference, as we already discussed earlier in this article. But Matthew Prince added another element here:

What I think is unique about us, is that Cloudflare's incredibly good as a routing and scheduling engine. That's how we're able to deliver the very high gross margins that we have compared with some others in the space, is that we just get a much higher degree of utilization, and we pass that on to our customers. And in this case, the way that we're charging for our GPUs is termed by the industry as a serverless method of charging. And what that means is we only charge you for when you're actually running an inference task. And then we're able to schedule that very effectively across our entire platform. And we think that, that's going to be very -- as disruptive in this space as some of the things that we've done with Workers have been -- in the traditional space.

This must sound like a Hosannah! to AI developers.

Conclusion

Much more than others in this business, I look at the long-term potential of companies, not the short-term. I am long the stock since $39 and plan to hold it for many more years.

For Cloudflare, I can only say that from that perspective, it's a blue sky and no clouds. The company delivered a good quarter and the Q4 guidance is not a fluke either, despite the small miss of 1% compared to the consensus.

If you look at Cloudflare's long-term objectives, you see that they are really working toward their goals.

An operating margin of 20%+ and a free cash flow margin of 25% is great and it promises a lot of good that Cloudflare already showed it can push the right buttons at the right time.

AI will definitely be a boost for the company for years to come. With its goal of being the connectivity cloud, I think Cloudflare has an ideal profile and that could reward us as investors over the long term. That's also why I give the stock a buy rating. But long-term investors should not go all-in at this price. Dollar-cost averaging over a longer period or a small starting position makes sense, though, even at this price.

In the meantime, keep growing!