Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) just released its fiscal third quarter earnings. The release was approximately in line with estimates on revenue and ahead of estimates on earnings per share (“EPS”). The release showed 27% growth in free cash flow, and included updates on Alibaba’s operational priorities and ongoing spinoff of its cloud, grocery and other segments. It also announced the first ever dividend in the company's history.

The release came out at a pivotal time for Alibaba, and for Chinese ADRs in general. China only ended its COVID-19 lockdowns at the end of 2022. Since then, it has been trying to get its economy back on track, with a goal for 5.5% GDP growth in 2023. Many banks with analysts covering China have expressed doubt that the goal can be achieved. China’s exports and imports are both tanking this year, and not everybody is convinced that the country can get back on track on the basis of domestic consumption alone.

The data, however, suggests that China is basically on track to hit its GDP goal. Last month, China’s retail sales grew 7.6%, ahead of the 7% consensus estimate. Likewise, industrial production grew 4.6%, ahead of the 4.4% consensus estimate. On the strength of these results, the International Monetary Fund ("IMF") raised its 2023 GDP growth estimate to 5.4%--about in line with what Beijing promised at the start of the year.

China’s macroeconomic situation has influenced Chinese markets significantly in recent quarters. Alibaba and other Chinese ADRs have delivered strong growth in their recent quarterly releases, but nevertheless have traded poorly, thanks primarily to disappointing China macroeconomic data releases.

As we saw in Alibaba’s third quarter earnings release, the macro situation in China is not preventing Chinese companies from making lots of money. BABA’s calendar Q3 featured respectable growth, high margins, and solid operational results. There was little in the release for investors to be anything less than happy with.

In this article, I explain why I remain bullish on Alibaba stock following its Q3 earnings release. I take a close look at the release itself, calling out standout metrics that investors ought to pay attention to. I analyze BABA’s valuation in light of the new data that came out in the release. Finally, I explore BABA’s competitive position and what investors can expect from the company with competition in the Chinese Internet space heating up. In the end, I conclude that BABA stock is a great value at today’s prices. Before looking at anything else, let’s take a look at those earnings.

Earnings Recap

Alibaba’s third quarter earnings release broadly exceeded what analysts were expecting. In the quarter, the company delivered:

$30.8B in revenue, up 9%.

$4.6B in operating income, up 24%.

$5.5B in net income, up 19%.

$1.48 in GAAP EPS, improved from last year’s net loss.

$2.14 in adjusted EPS, up 21%.

$6.2B in free cash flow up 27%.

The release showed significant growth in most of the important categories that investors look at. Additionally, the release showed strong profitability, with metrics like:

A 17.8% net margin.

A 14.9% EBIT margin.

A 20.1% free cash flow margin.

So, we’re seeing decent growth and profitability in the most recent quarter. Now let’s take a look at the growth and profitability numbers for the trailing 12 month period, courtesy of Seeking Alpha Quant:

5.2% revenue growth.

39% EBIT growth.

120% EPS growth.

20.5% free cash flow growth.

A 14% EBIT margin.

A 9.4% net margin.

An 11.7% free cash flow margin.

An 8.5% return on equity.

Overall, it’s a strong mix of growth and profitability, both for the most recent quarter and for the most recent 12 month period. BABA may be facing tougher competition from JD.com, Inc. (JD) and PDD Holdings (PDD) than ever before, but it’s still strong enough in its industry to have high margins. The fact that it's now paying a dividend doesn't hurt, either, although the yield is a relatively paltry 1.2%.

Valuation

Having looked at Alibaba’s recent earnings, we can now move on to valuing the stock. Since a new earnings release just came out, we’ll need to calculate the company’s multiples from scratch, using new TTM data. The table below shows how much revenue, EBIT, book value and free cash flow BABA earned in the four most recent quarters (aka the trailing 12 month period).

Q4 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 TTM Revenue $39.5B $30.06B $32.3B 30.8B $121.94B EBIT $5.08B $2.2B $5.9B 4.6B $17.8B Book value $141.5B $144.1B $139.6B $158B $158B FCF $11.8B $4.6B $5.4B $6.2B $28B Shares outstanding 2.61B 2.61B 2.56B 2.5B N/A Rev per share $15.13 $11.51 $12.61 $12.32 $48.77 EBIT per share $1.94 $0.84 $2.3 $1.84 $7.12 Book value per share $54.7 $56.1 $54.8 $63.2 $63.2 FCF per share $4.52 $1.76 $2.1 $2.48 $11.2 Click to enlarge

From these data we get the following valuation multiples:

Price/sales: 1.78.

Price/earnings: 12.2.

Price/book: 1.4.

Price/FCF: 7.8.

These are pretty low multiples.

We can also evaluate BABA’s valuation using discounted cash flows. In the trailing 12 month period, the company produced $11.2 in free cash flow per share. Assuming 0% perpetual growth and a 10% discount rate, that means the shares have a fair value of $112. So, BABA stock is trading at a discount to its intrinsic value today.

Overall, BABA stock remains cheap, even after the gains it made in the last few weeks.

Risks and Challenges

As we’ve seen, Alibaba stock is inexpensive, highly profitable and growing rapidly. It certainly looks like a bargain. However, there are many risks and challenges for investors to watch out for, including:

Competition. Alibaba is currently facing stiff competition from JD and PDD Holdings. JD has even more revenue than BABA does, while PDD is growing extremely quickly. As we saw in the quarter just reported, these competitors haven’t stopped Alibaba from being extremely profitable. Nevertheless, they do make life harder for China’s #1 ecommerce company. As they grow and scale, they could put pressure on Alibaba’s margins.

Political risk. Alibaba faces some political risk owing to the fact that it’s a Chinese company. The U.S. and China don’t see eye to eye on many things. Some major points of contention between the two countries include computer chips and the Status of Taiwan. The U.S. and China have put trade restrictions on one another’s computer chips, and have had many confrontations over Taiwan. So far, these confrontations have not reached the level of outright military conflict. If they did reach such a level, it’s possible that trading in stocks like Alibaba could be restricted. Also, the company Alibaba itself might face trade restrictions from the U.S. in such a scenario.

The risks and challenges above are serious ones that investors should keep in mind. Certainly, there’s a reason why Alibaba has traded at such a steep discount for so many years. Nevertheless, the risk/reward set up here looks as appealing as ever. Alibaba is profitable, growing quickly, and modestly valued, all at the same time.

Alibaba’s third quarter earnings release showed continued progress on all the company’s major operational goals, as well as the first dividend in the company's history. Overall, I’m happy to continue holding Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock at today’s prices.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.