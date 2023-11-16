Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Summary

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited's fiscal Q3 earnings were in line with estimates on revenue and ahead on earnings per share.
  • The release showed 27% growth in free cash flow and provided updates on operational priorities and spinoff plans.
  • It also announced the first dividend in Alibaba's history. This is now a dividend stock yielding 1.2%.
  • Despite facing competition and political risks, Alibaba remains profitable, is growing rapidly, and is undervalued.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) just released its fiscal third quarter earnings. The release was approximately in line with estimates on revenue and ahead of estimates on earnings per share ("EPS"). The release showed

Comments (15)

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Today, 9:19 AM
Comments (23.79K)
Thank you for the warning by changing your rating from strong buy to buy.
We buy at a lower buy zone should it get there, which increases a much-needed margin of safety.
r
rands
Today, 9:18 AM
Comments (8)
Valiant attempt to push back against the sell off, but honestly nobody knows where this investment is headed. Given the socioeconomic and political considerations in China these shares cannot be reliably valued using the metrics applied to North American equities.
T
TheRagingBulll
Today, 9:14 AM
Comments (2.82K)
This will drop 15% by the time the final bell rings
r
rickloehr
Today, 9:22 AM
Comments (59)
@TheRagingBulll ok, but why?
T
TheRagingBulll
Today, 9:44 AM
Comments (2.82K)
@rickloehr already -10%.

Baba always gets killed on earnings that simple
D
DutchDividendFan
Today, 9:09 AM
Comments (45)
Its definitely on my buying list! I see similarities with ebay: tech company but also slowly issuing dividends and doing buybacks as well. BABA could soar in a few years from now but I also expect volatility.
freddie28 profile picture
freddie28
Today, 8:57 AM
Comments (385)
I think cloud is the sore point here
p
prema_donna
Today, 9:54 AM
Comments (2.32K)
@freddie28 You're absolutely right. I've been calling this out for a while. Alibaba Cloud has been a complete dud, and the fact that the Cloud Intelligence unit is now not going to be spun out is the biggest reason why the stock is down. This will fall on deaf ears to most of the bulls on this site though.
j
jeffk100
Today, 8:52 AM
Comments (3.77K)
xi just cant stop fk'ing up this company.
m
mahekio
Today, 9:18 AM
Comments (29)
@jeffk100 The company is earning a ton of cash and growing...
scottiebumich profile picture
scottiebumich
Today, 8:50 AM
Comments (1.8K)
Once you not out there net cash position they have a cash flow yield of >20%. Assuming that you anymore I say and they actually destroy shareholder value assuming no further multiple compression you can still expect a 15% CAGR over the next decade. Assuming ANY improvement in Management's ROincrementalC and/or sentiment and you're at a 20+٪ CAGR
Y
Yuji__0
Today, 8:49 AM
Comments (311)
Jack Ma family selling BABA shares… chips shortage affecting their future cloud growth so bad they have to shelve their cloud spin-off?? Bad news after bad news…
m
mahekio
Today, 9:20 AM
Comments (29)
@Yuji__0 it's funny because here it's seen as negative and for NVDA where 30% of the sell goes to China this is seen as positive. There is something that just is not logic.
N
Noahcla
Today, 9:54 AM
Comments (15)
@Yuji__0 and still fundamentals goin up up up haha keep on selling me your cheap stocks guys
T
TK_8
Today, 8:45 AM
Comments (62)
Thanks for your article so shortly after earnings results were released! Why did you change your rating from strong buy to buy? Fundamentals only improved compared to your last article...
