The Massive Market Reversal Already Happened
Summary
- The November rally is driven by the belief that the Fed's rate-hike cycle has ended and inflation will fall to the target of 2% next year.
- Investors are shifting from defense to offense in wealth accumulation mode, leading to gains in lower-quality and smaller company stocks.
- The recent market uptrend may need to be digested with a pullback, but the overall trend suggests the bull market will continue in 2024.
The November rally has been built on a recognition that the Fed's rate-hike cycle ended in July, the rate of inflation should fall to the Fed's target of 2% next year, and that rate cuts to normalize policy to a neutral level will start during the first half of next year. Those are all necessary ingredients for a soft landing, which suggests that the bull market will continue in 2024. Therefore, investors are starting to reposition from defense to offense in wealth accumulation mode. So far, the rally has clearly been led by the most bearish of investors covering what have become extremely painful short positions. This is why lower-quality and smaller company stocks have realized some of the greatest percentage gains. Yet this doesn't diminish the significance of the rally, as every major market reversal starts with a scramble to cover shorts by bears who have given up.
Now that we have re-established the uptrend in the market, the only concern I have is that the major market indexes have risen in all but two of the past 13 trading days in a vertical move that looks like a panic to buy. We have priced in a lot of good news over a very short period, including the passage of a budget resolution by the House that avoids a government shutdown. I think we need to digest the recent gains with a pullback, but one that won't be too painful, as what was resistance should now serve as support. For the S&P 500, that level should be 4,400 with the 50-day moving average not far below at 4,336.
As for the fundamentals behind this rally, we had a double dose of good news yesterday from the Producer Price Index (PPI) and retail sales for October. Producer prices fell 0.5% last month, relative to expectations for an increase of 0.1%, which was the largest monthly drop since April 2020. The core rate, which excludes food and energy, was unchanged relative to expectations for a 0.3% increase. That reduced the headline number to an annualized 1.3%, which was down 2.1%, while the core rate fell from 2.7% to 2.4%. Producer prices lead to consumer prices, so these declines should reinforce the disinflationary trend moving forward. The chart below also reinforces my long-held assertion that inflation would fall as fast as it rose.
With respect to the Fed's target of 2%, all we are waiting on is shelter costs, as the chart below reveals. If we take this week's core Consumer Price Index figure for October and exclude shelter costs, the rate is already below the Fed's target at just 1.3%. We know that new rental rates and the deceleration in home price increases assure that shelter costs will fall significantly in the months ahead, based on the way the number is calculated with a tremendous lag. This is why I am supremely confident we will reach the Fed's target well ahead of its forecast. The stock and bond markets are starting to recognize this now.
Despite softening labor market conditions and the resumption of student loan payments, the consumer held tough to start the fourth quarter of the year. Retail sales fell just 0.1% last month, which was better than the expectation for a decline of 0.3%. This number was even more impressive considering that the prior two months were revised higher. When we excluded auto sales, which were hampered by higher borrowing costs, retail sales rose 0.1%. Control group sales, which exclude food service, autos, building materials, and gasoline, rose 0.2%. This is the number used to calculate GDP, which means we are off to a good start for the fourth quarter.
The bottom line is that these two reports feed the soft landing narrative I have been preaching since the start of the year, as price pressures ease for producers and consumers, while real growth in consumption sustains the economic expansion. The first correction in this relatively new bull market looks to be behind us. Now, I expect to see a broadening in participation during the next advance, during which the average stock starts to outperform. The bears have already started to call for a "massive" market reversal heading into year-end, but the reversal has already occurred. It is on the way up and not on the way down. Granted, we may see stocks pull back to resolve a short-term overbought condition, but that should be in the process of reaching new highs for this year in the S&P 500.
This article was written by
Lawrence Fuller has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career at Merrill Lynch in 1993 and working in the same capacity with several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management.
He is the leader of the investing group The Portfolio Architect, which focuses on an overall economic and market outlook that complements an all-weather investment strategy designed to produce consistent risk-adjusted market returns. Features include: Portfolio construction guidance, access to an “All-Weather” model portfolio and a dividend and options income portfolio, a daily brief summarizing current events, a week ahead newsletter, technical and fundamental reports, trade alerts, and 24/7 chat.
