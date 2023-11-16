Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia: Wonderful Company, Ugly Stock Valuation

Nov. 16, 2023 9:38 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)AMD, INTC, SMCI, TSM4 Comments
Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's Q2 earnings release showed doubled revenue and a 50% operating margin, driving a 13% rally in the stock.
  • Despite strong recent performance, the stock is almost 20% lower than this year's high, indicating that investor optimism fueled by the AI buzz may have peaked.
  • The competition in the advanced AI chipsets field is poised to intensify from a large number of strong players with vast resources.
  • My valuation analysis suggests Nvidia Corporation stock is about 36% overvalued.

Investment thesis

My latest bearish call about Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) did not age well, as the stock outperformed the broader U.S. market over the last quarter by rallying 13%. The company's Q2 of FY

I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

s
steve1189
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (966)
As an aside - I followed the advice of an analyst (don't believe it was the current author) who suggested NVDA at $127 was going below $100. Suffice to say that the lesson learned is that when an analyst says a stock is at the top or bottom that is likely (again likely not fool proof) the inflection point to buy or sell. Witness Whirlpool that at $102 had a projected price of $65 - then it had a 10% spike.
Enough said.
Hoopjunkie profile picture
Hoopjunkie
Today, 10:03 AM
Comments (27)
Stop shouting at Nvdia and BUY the Best and forget the rest! Yes cheaper today than Jan!
SS1000 profile picture
SS1000
Today, 9:54 AM
Comments (1.15K)
Very wrong last time, even more wrong this time. A bargain before earnings, cheaper than January.

The kryptonite for some of the sometimes sensible SA authors is their focus on trailing pe as a way to look at value in the rear view mirror. It means next to nothing, especially in times like these with the totally artificial negative influence of government interest rate manipulation.
Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 9:48 AM
Comments (39.02K)
My valuation analysis suggests Nvidia Corporation stock is about 36% undervalued.
