Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Helmerich & Payne: Willing To Wait For Further Drop In Price

Nov. 16, 2023 9:43 AM ETHelmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)
Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
820 Followers

Summary

  • HP's net income have increased substantially to over $430 million in the last 12 months, largely due to cuts in oil production and increased demand for North American products.
  • HP offers drilling services and cutting-edge technologies to enhance drilling operations and maximize efficiency.
  • The completion of HP's hub in the Middle East is expected to drive long-term growth, but potential risks include increased oil output and market volatility.

Crude oil barrels in a row

narvikk

Investment Rundown

The oil market has been rather volatile as the war in Ukraine began in 2022 and caused commodity prices to increase rapidly. Since then there have been several cuts to production to raise the oil prices whilst still

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
820 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and industrial sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.