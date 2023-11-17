Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Aging Population And Its Investment Implications

Nov. 17, 2023 7:35 AM ETAM, O, RVT, USA, UTF28 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Aging population and declining fertility rates have investment implications, including deflationary tendencies and excessive retirement savings.
  • Lower dependency ratios can lead to moderate or low inflation, but dysfunctional public policy can override the benefits.
  • Among developed countries, the U.S. is in a comparatively strong position to continue economic growth going forward. This suggests a U.S.-oriented investment strategy.
Miniature people sitting on a bar graph.

hyejin kang/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored with Philip Mause.

An analysis of the aging population, how this trend impacts inflation, and the investment implications.

The Aging Population and Its Investment Implications

We are experiencing historical trends in population dynamics

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
107.86K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield. Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone. Lean More.

Comments (28)

j
jpsnakes
Today, 8:48 AM
Comments (261)
A very telling article, thanks. As for pensions, I retired from the Army so that's one, will have another when I retire next year. I am very thankful to be in this position.

Reading the comments below about immigration, I concur that immigration is essential. However what is happening now is an absolute train wreck. To many to fast is proving to be a disaster, and a national security risk.

I do wish a path for citizenship would be established for Dreamers, not a guarantee, a path with conditions.
Philip Mause profile picture
Philip Mause
Today, 8:57 AM
Comments (7.72K)
@jpsnakes Thanks for your comment. I agree. There should be a path - it might be used to steer some people into employment in areas where we are having shortages.
cm schwab profile picture
cm schwab
Today, 8:40 AM
Comments (811)
Very Informative Article ! Thank You for Posting :)
Philip Mause profile picture
Philip Mause
Today, 8:55 AM
Comments (7.72K)
@cm schwab thanks for your kind comment.
t
taylorcahill
Today, 8:40 AM
Comments (5)
Excellent summary of a very complicated gestalt! Thanks!!
Philip Mause profile picture
Philip Mause
Today, 8:41 AM
Comments (7.72K)
@taylorcahill Thanks for your generous comment.
a
alligatorjim
Today, 8:30 AM
Comments (1.23K)
Brilliant treatise on the Economic Macro world of people/demographics and demand/supply.............brings me back to Indiana State Econ Dept, Rida.....

.....next up: Guns vs. Butter...............

All of it exactly how I remember the implications even back then (1967-1971)...............thanks.....................Jim :)
Philip Mause profile picture
Philip Mause
Today, 8:35 AM
Comments (7.72K)
@alligatorjim Thanks for your kind comment.
d
dbm_stuff
Today, 8:27 AM
Comments (904)
Excellent point on excessive savings and people saving ultimately more than they need. They do not have steady passive income, from whatever sources, and they don't know their working life and life expectancies. They also do not know Inflation and constantly changing Govt. policies. So they, including me, save so that our overall portfolio's never shrink. Some people say they want to die with nothing left, but that is a dangerous game. The big point I took here was the elimination of Pensions. Companies for years have been stopping these plans, and know we see some of the after-effects. So this is where Dividend Income comes in!

While many of my CEF holding's value have declined, I have been reinvesting 100% and buying all sorts of more CEF stuff on fantastic sale prices. And of course most of the dividends have not changed.

At some point Interest Rates will come down, Inflation will stabilize, NAV's will increase, CEF share prices will increase ("sales" prices), Yields will go down, dividends will recover/increase. But for now, its buy/buy/buy.
Philip Mause profile picture
Philip Mause
Today, 8:34 AM
Comments (7.72K)
@dbm_stuff This is a very wise strategy at a time like this. There has been a massive shift away from defined benefit pension plans in the private sector.
Booban profile picture
Booban
Today, 8:26 AM
Comments (4.03K)
Think this is the first time I have ever read or seen a topic on aging population ever bring up our savings: "This saving is encouraged by government programs such as IRAs and 401(k)s.".

We are not dependent on the younger generation and all old people will just die on the streets at 65 unless we import migrants to replace and pay for us. We save and pay for ourselves.

At least in countries where it is mandatory to save and the people have jobs.
The other lie is that we are unable to increase our populations locally. That is just a matter of money. Pay for babies.
Philip Mause profile picture
Philip Mause
Today, 8:30 AM
Comments (7.72K)
@Booban It is very true that policy can affect the fertility rate. A good example would be a policy to lower housing costs. It would encourage earlier family formation and larger families. How have we been doing on that?
drcarl profile picture
drcarl
Today, 8:38 AM
Comments (401)
@Philip Mause
Actually, the evidence is pretty strong that public policy does not affect fertility greatly. The great Noble-Prize winner Kenneth Boulding once had a poem that went in part: "While sex can be predicted (maybe), we are much less certain of the baby."
Philip Mause profile picture
Philip Mause
Today, 8:43 AM
Comments (7.72K)
@drcarl I generally agree. We are probably going to have a test of this thesis as many countries will be trying policies to reverse the trend.
Buyandhold 2012 profile picture
Buyandhold 2012
Today, 7:57 AM
Comments (56.1K)
Remember the film "The Graduate" where Benjamin was advised to invest in plastic?

Because of the aging population, I have only one word of investment advice.

Laxatives.
Philip Mause profile picture
Philip Mause
Today, 8:08 AM
Comments (7.72K)
@Buyandhold 2012 Some seniors use a lot of Imodium.
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 8:11 AM
Comments (2.3K)
@Philip Mause I suggest SYK!
o
oakraid
Today, 8:14 AM
Comments (1.81K)
@Philip Mause My mom won't go to the senior center without it.
Azred profile picture
Azred
Today, 7:52 AM
Comments (2.25K)
Government should focus more on what we have and where we are at. Not cooking up new ways to divide. Which is exactly what has been going on with the new age Democrat party. 👎🏿👎🏻👎🏼👎🏾
Philip Mause profile picture
Philip Mause
Today, 8:07 AM
Comments (7.72K)
@Azred One of our great strengths has been the ease with which immigrants assimilate ( the “melting pot”). Some of our recent policies may undermine this strength.
d
dbm_stuff
Today, 8:32 AM
Comments (904)
@Philip Mause Full assimilation takes time (3 generations) and too many too fast causes islands of immigrants who bring their political, religious, ethics, etc. problems with them. This causes assimilation to take longer and worst of all elected politicians who are not US centric.

Net our policies are making this worse - not better. Most people are fine with immigration, they just want it to be controlled and fair. And I'm talking from direct immigration experience in my own family.
Philip Mause profile picture
Philip Mause
Today, 8:39 AM
Comments (7.72K)
@dbm_stuff Good points. Intermarriage really accelerates assimilation.
S
Sheltie02
Today, 7:42 AM
Comments (720)
It means fewer consumers for businesses, lots of empty real estate…
Philip Mause profile picture
Philip Mause
Today, 8:04 AM
Comments (7.72K)
@Sheltie02 In the US, the big picture depends a great deal on immigration. We attract many potential immigrants but we are bitterly divided on the question of which ones and how many to let in.
whoisjohngaltmn profile picture
whoisjohngaltmn
Today, 8:17 AM
Comments (560)
@Philip Mause 'We attract many potential immigrants but we are bitterly divided on the question of which ones and how many to let in.' Do you mean legal or illegal ones to let in?
Philip Mause profile picture
Philip Mause
Today, 8:22 AM
Comments (7.72K)
@whoisjohngaltmn We are divided on both of these important issues. I think that a great many people support the “high wall with a big gate” policy (more legal immigration but little or no illegal immigration) but we can’t seem to get there.
