Alibaba: A Huge Dividend Surprise And Strong Earnings

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Alibaba Group beat profit estimates by 2% but missed revenue estimates by 0.8% in its recent quarterly earnings report.
  • Despite strong cash flows and attractive business growth, the market reacted negatively, causing BABA's stock to slide by 8%.
  • The low valuation is surprising, given the potential easing of tensions between the US and China.
Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At Annual CES In Las Vegas

David Becker

Article Thesis

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)(OTCPK:BABAF) reported its most recent quarterly earnings results on Thursday morning. The company beat profit estimates, and yet, the market's reaction wasn't positive, as BABA's stock slid by 8%. The company also announced a

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (14)

r
rands
Today, 11:41 AM
Comments (9)
Valiant attempt to push back against the sell off, but honestly nobody knows where this investment is headed. Given the socioeconomic and political considerations in China these shares cannot be reliably valued using the metrics applied to North American equities.
mag1205 profile picture
mag1205
Today, 11:35 AM
Comments (8.14K)
WOW!
Nice Dividend.
Christmas Present
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Today, 11:36 AM
Comments (20.47K)
@mag1205 a nice surprise for sure! All the best
scottiebumich profile picture
scottiebumich
Today, 11:18 AM
Comments (1.8K)
These huge price swings just proves that the shareholder base of Alibaba is comprised of short term traders. This is a great shareable for long-term outsized returns but you need to have patience. This short-term nature also means you should expect extreme volatility (on the upside as well).
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Today, 11:34 AM
Comments (20.47K)
@scottiebumich True the stock is very volatile compared to others of its size. All the best
D
Daunte128
Today, 11:09 AM
Comments (53)
It seems like it's been really cheap for a long time…the valuations and revenue growth has looked good for sometime I keep buying on these dips like you are supposed to for years….I'm getting slightly nervous but I'm going to keep pushing forward and added today
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Today, 11:34 AM
Comments (20.47K)
@Daunte128 let's hope it will pay off for us in the long run! All the best
zander88 profile picture
zander88
Today, 11:08 AM
Comments (32)
PDD and Douyin with brutal discounts and influencer streaming commerce are crushing TMall and JD. It is going to get uglier before it gets better. TMall has to convince the broad mass of their customer base to move beyond the adrenaline boost of deep discounts and influencer driven sales. Premium is still their sweet spot but limited growth in 2024 and luxury goes direct to consumers which is troubling for the platforms.
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Today, 11:36 AM
Comments (20.47K)
@zander88 if they are crushing BABA, why is BABA growing?
078956
Today, 11:38 AM
Comments (947)
@zander88 tmall does not compete on price. You are confusing it with Taobao, which makes your argument look ridiculous on its face.
Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 10:50 AM
Comments (10.3K)
Ya, but it's still in China. That's a problem.
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Today, 11:35 AM
Comments (20.47K)
@Djreef1966 what's the biggest problem of China?
B
Bobbie B
Today, 10:39 AM
Comments (4.44K)
Ever since Ma was put in a box, BABA has been a losing investment. I prefer it gets back to $300/share and setting a dividend
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Today, 11:35 AM
Comments (20.47K)
@Bobbie B the dividend has now been set, a good start. All the best
