Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BUI: I Was Early, But I'm Still A Bull On Infrastructure And Utilities

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is currently undervalued and sitting in correction territory.
  • BUI's discount to NAV has expanded to over 8%, suggesting that investors have disproportionately sold off the fund.
  • Despite a 12% loss in share price, the widening discount is a positive sign and indicates that BUI may start moving upward soon.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Strong black bull

alberto clemares expósito

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund is managed by

Consider the Income Lab

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
8.44K Followers

I began my career in financial services in 2008, at the height of the market crash. This experience has shaped my investment strategy - which is focused on diversification, dividends, and growth opportunities. I am a competitive tennis player, and I competed at the Division I level in undergrad. I have a Bachelors and MBA in Finance.

(He is a contributing author for the investing group CEF/ETF Income Laboratory where he specializes in macro analysis. Features of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory include: managed income portfolios (targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields) making use of high-yield opportunities in the CEF and ETF fund space. These are geared toward both active and passive investors of all experience levels. The vast majority of holdings are also monthly-payers, for faster compounding and steady income streams. Other features include 24/7 chat, and trade alerts. Learn more.)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BUI, VPU, VOO, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (11)

Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
Today, 11:38 AM
Comments (12.1K)
Didn't you stock up about 3 weeks ago when BUI dropped to $18.75? That's when I added a lot more. Good column. Thank you
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Today, 11:40 AM
Comments (13.51K)
Thanks - I bought in to VPU last month (as opposed to BUI). I see more value in BUI at current levels now.
steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
Today, 11:27 AM
Comments (3.09K)
Just looked at the top 20 holdings, a nice mix of cos.
Will study.
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Today, 11:30 AM
Comments (13.51K)
Thanks for reading - best of luck
TSampson profile picture
TSampson
Today, 11:20 AM
Comments (1.12K)
Thanks for the update. Have been adding also. Hope everyone has been adding even more in the muni space:)
Best
T
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Today, 11:26 AM
Comments (13.51K)
Glad you enjoyed it - enjoy the upcoming holiday
j
jkimel44
Today, 10:59 AM
Comments (133)
Why BUI over UTF or UTG?
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Today, 11:30 AM
Comments (13.51K)
I prefer BUI's options writing strategy
Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
Today, 11:36 AM
Comments (12.1K)
@jkimel44 BUI has zero (.5 %) leverage.
dbchambers profile picture
dbchambers
Today, 10:48 AM
Comments (1.27K)
Buying monthly ..................
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Today, 10:51 AM
Comments (13.51K)
Sounds like a good strategy to me!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BUI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BUI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BUI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.