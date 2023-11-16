Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Education Provider TAL Counts On AI Devices And MathGPT

Nov. 16, 2023 10:45 AM ETTAL Education Group (TAL)BABA, BABAF, BAIDF, BIDU, DAO, EDU, GOTU
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.76K Followers

Summary

  • TAL Education Group has swung into the black after investing in AI-powered educational devices and developing a newly approved MathGPT tool.
  • TAL’s revenue rose 40% in the second quarter, propelling the education group from a loss to a net profit of $37.9 million.
  • Competition over educational AI is heating up in China, as companies develop large-scale AI models and launch intelligent learning devices.

Colorful Brain Connections

imaginima

Imagine a smart tool that can help a struggling student grapple with numbers as well as words. For China’s TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL), arithmetic is the next frontier in AI-assisted learning.

Like many companies in the sector, TAL has

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.76K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TAL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TAL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TAL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.