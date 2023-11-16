VUSB: The Cycle For Short Duration Is Likely Over
Summary
- The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has been performing well in the current inflationary environment, but there may be better options further out on the duration side.
- The VUSB ETF is an actively-managed fund that focuses on short-term, investment-grade fixed-income securities offering potentially higher yields and returns.
- The fund has a well-diversified portfolio with investments in over 650 securities, reducing risk and ensuring stable dividends and overall performance.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Lead-Lag Report. Learn More »
Been a big two weeks. It seems that the Fed has "won" for now on the inflation front, and stocks as well as bonds have been surging in price. The last two years, the clear winner with hindsight was short-duration bonds. That may be about to change. So, while the Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (BATS:VUSB) is a good fund for what it does, I think there's more potential further out on the duration side now.
VUSB is a relatively new entrant in the exchange-traded fund, or ETF, landscape, having been launched in April 2021. The fund primarily focuses on short-term, investment-grade fixed-income securities, aiming to deliver current income while minimizing price volatility. As an actively-managed fund, VUSB does not track a specified index. Instead, it utilizes the expertise of the fund managers to navigate the market and adjust the portfolio based on evolving market conditions. This active management approach can often lead to riskier investments but with potentially higher yields and returns.
The fund's portfolio is well-diversified, with investments in over 650 securities, including corporate bonds, agency and commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS), and treasury bills.
A Look at the ETF Holdings
Top Positions
VUSB significantly allocates its resources towards high-quality securities that boast robust credit ratings. These primarily comprise A-BBB rated securities, with a smaller but significant portion invested in AAA-AA rated securities. This focus on high-quality bonds reduces the credit risk associated with the fund, ensuring stable dividends, share prices, and overall performance.
A substantial fraction of the fund's holdings are in short-duration bonds, averaging 0.9 years. This positioning towards short-term investments lessens the fund's vulnerability to interest rate risk, thereby making it more resilient to price oscillations resulting from changes in interest rates.
Sector Composition
VUSB's investments are spread across various sectors, with a significant portion in the finance sector. The fund also has considerable investments in asset-backed securities, foreign entities, and the industrial sector.
This diversified sectoral allocation ensures that the fund is not overly exposed to any single industry, reducing the risk associated with fluctuations in specific sectors.
Peer Comparison
In juxtaposition with comparable ETFs, namely the JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) and the Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA), VUSB has similar path behavior but has underperformed.
JPST, for instance, focuses on shorter-term bonds, resulting in less interest rate risk. However, its yield is marginally lower than VUSB's. On the other hand, JAAA, despite investing in different types of securities, offers similar characteristics to VUSB. However, JAAA's prospective returns are higher, making it slightly more attractive from a historical perspective.
Pros and Cons
Pros
Low Interest Rate Risk: Due to its focus on short-term bonds, VUSB has a low interest rate risk. This makes the fund less susceptible to price fluctuations due to changes in interest rates.
Low Credit Risk: VUSB primarily invests in investment-grade securities, leading to a low credit risk. This ensures stable dividends and overall performance, regardless of the economic conditions.
Diversified Portfolio: VUSB has a well-diversified portfolio, investing in over 650 securities across various sectors. This diversification reduces the fund's exposure to any single industry, reducing risk.
Cons
Limited Capital Appreciation: While VUSB offers stable returns, it offers limited scope for capital appreciation due to its focus on short-term, low-risk securities.
Lower total return compared to Peers: When compared to similar ETFs like JAAA, VUSB hasn't performed as well.
Conclusion: To Invest or Not to Invest
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF is a well-diversified, low-risk ETF that focuses on delivering stable income to investors. However, if the Federal Reserve concludes its rate-hiking cycle soon, longer-duration high-quality bond ETFs might become a more appealing option due to higher rate sensitivity. This is a good fund, but just think from an asset allocation perspective there are better places to invest now.
Markets aren’t as efficient as conventional wisdom would have you believe. Gaps often appear between market signals and investor reactions that help give an indication of whether we are in a “risk-on” or “risk-off” environment.
The Lead-Lag Report can give you an edge in reading the market so you can make asset allocation decisions based on award winning research. I’ll give you the signals--it’s up to you to decide whether to go on offense (i.e., add exposure to risky assets such as stocks when risk is “on”) or play defense (i.e., lean toward more conservative assets such as bonds/cash when risk is “off”).
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The Lead-Lag Report is provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC. All opinions and views mentioned in this report constitute our judgments as of the date of writing and are subject to change at any time. Information within this material is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions and should also not be construed as advice meeting the particular investment needs of any individual investor. Trading signals produced by the Lead-Lag Report are independent of other services provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC or its affiliates, and the positioning of accounts under their management may differ. Please remember that investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC, its members, officers, directors, and employees expressly disclaim all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information in this writing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments