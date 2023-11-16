Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fidus Q3 Update: Another Dividend Hike For This 16.5% Yielding BDC

Nov. 16, 2023 12:30 PM ETFidus Investment (FDUS)6 Comments
ADS Analytics
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We take a look at Q3 results for Fidus Investment Corp.
  • Fidus Investment reported a 10% increase in adjusted net income in Q2 and a rise in the NAV.
  • The company declared a total dividend of $0.80, an 11% increase from the previous quarter. Its dividend growth has outpaced the sector.
  • We recently topped up our FDUS allocation when its valuation moved briefly below the sector average.
New Ventures Taking Flight

imaginima

In this article, we catch up on Q3 results from the Business Development Company Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS). FDUS trades at a total dividend yield of 16.5% and a 101% valuation.

FDUS invests in the lower middle-market segment and is overweight

This article was written by

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
10.14K Followers

ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FDUS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

C
Centrino
Today, 12:58 PM
Comments (2.83K)
Why mentioning the total dividend yield in the title?
This is misleading.
Probably for clickbait reasons...
36510
Today, 12:57 PM
Comments (815)
Is it managed internally?
j
jkimel44
Today, 12:49 PM
Comments (134)
Would you recommend FDUS over ARCC, MAIN or OBDC?
arthur_bishop1972 profile picture
arthur_bishop1972
Today, 12:49 PM
Comments (13.12K)
Thanks for the article - well thought out and presented. I like your graphs and charts.

Fidus is my largest holding atm, with Hercules second.
D
DiamondPortfolios
Today, 12:46 PM
Comments (221)
Thanks to FDUS for the dividend and the bonus.
