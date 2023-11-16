crstrbrt

Transphorm Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN), a semiconductor company which develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride or GaN semiconductor components, released its latest report on November 9. In general, the Q2 FY2024 report was mostly a case of more of the same. TGAN, for instance, remained in the red, which forces it to raise capital by issuing new shares. However, while the stock is still nursing big losses, it has also done much better lately. It helps that it appears TGAN is making progress in terms of exploring a potential sale of the company. Why will be covered next.

TGAN faces challenges on several fronts

A previous article from last July rated TGAN a hold for several reasons, including the state of the income statement and the balance sheet. In addition, while pretty much everyone agrees GaN is highly likely to see increased use in semiconductors, which should benefit TGAN on paper, China’s decision to impose export controls on GaN as of August 1 created a potential headwind at a time when TGAN could do without any more headwinds.

China’s Ministry of Commerce has since stated that it has approved some applications for the export of germanium and gallium. On the other hand, no specifics were given, including as to how much can be exported. It also mentioned other applications remain under review and that the whole process could be rather lengthy. Even so, the export of gallium from China has come to a standstill, which is problematic since almost all raw gallium is sourced from China as detailed in the previous article.

While customs data for the month of October have yet to be released, data for the months of August and September show a dramatic drop in exports. In July, before the export controls went into effect, China exported 7.58 tons of gallium products, but this dropped to nothing in August and September. The top importer was Japan, which is relevant to TGAN since that is where a number of its manufacturing partners are located.

Gallium prices have gone up with the introduction of export controls. A kilo of gallium went for about $230 before the export controls, but as of November 13, gallium costs $278 per kilo, an increase of 21%. This could continue if exports from China remain at zero, especially as time goes by since existing inventories are holding prices down to some extent.

It remains to be seen, but a shortage of gallium is a possibility. Some licenses have been granted and the export of gallium should resume, but it’s anyone’s guess as to how much will be released to the market. Export data for the month of October will be released in a couple of weeks and the data will be scrutinized to see if there is an increase in the export of gallium and if so by how much.

TGAN continues to bleed cash

The export controls are an added headache for TGAN that it could do without. Both the income statement and the balance sheet can be said to be in a precarious state. Anything that could potentially make things worse is therefore to be avoided. A look at the most recent quarterly report shows the need for this.

The table below shows how TGAN posted a non-GAAP loss of $0.08 per share on revenue of $5M in Q2 FY2024. In terms of GAAP, TGAN lost $7.1M or $0.12 per share. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $5M. While revenue grew by 36.5% YoY, top-line growth did not benefit the bottom line all that much. Note also how the weighted-average of shares outstanding went up to 61,138K, up 3.1% QoQ and 8% YoY.

This is a direct consequence of TGAN needing to raise capital. TGAN finished with cash and cash equivalents of $6.15M on the balance sheet with no debt, but this is down from $15.53M a year ago. It also comes after TGAN raised $7.94M in July with the sale of 2.4M shares of common stock. Cash burn was $5.1M, down from $6.8M in the preceding quarter.

(Unit: $1000, except EPS) (GAAP) Q2 FY2024 Q1 FY2024 Q2 FY2023 QoQ YoY Revenue 5,010 5,883 3,670 (14.84%) 36.51% Gross margin 23.4% 35.5% 11.9% (1210bps) 1150bps Income (loss) from operations (6,498) (6,779) (5,502) - - Net income (attributable to common stockholders) (7,129) (13,059) (5,995) - - EPS (0.12) (0.22) (0.10) - - Weighted average shares outstanding 61,138K 59,264K 56,619K 3.16% 7.98% (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA (4,978) (4,506) (4,627) - - EPS (0.08) (0.08) (0.09) Click to enlarge

Source: TGAN Form 8-K

Why attention was focused elsewhere

The Q2 FY2024 report was in many ways unremarkable as it contained much of what investors had gotten accustomed to seeing from TGAN recently. On the plus side, TGAN has lots of potential upside, even if it remains mostly unrealized. Industry interest in GaN remains as high as ever. On the minus side, TGAN continues to bleed cash and thus requires cash infusions from time to time. TGAN is very much a speculative bet that may or may not pan out.

What was new was TGAN bringing in Bank of America to help explore how to enhance shareholder value, including through a possible sale of the company. It appears there is interest in TGAN from third parties. From the Q2 earnings call:

“Second, we recently engaged Bank of America, BofA Securities, to act as our financial adviser in connection with our previously announced and ongoing strategic review to enhance stockholder value. Given both inbound interest we have received from third parties, coupled with continuing strong macro interest in GaN power with the help of Bank of America, we are systematically pursuing multiple options that may include the merger or sale of the company. As we previously discussed, we are working on securing non-dilutive debt financing as well as having in-depth discussions on certain licensing possibilities as we work to secure our financial runway well into fiscal 2025.”

A transcript of the Q2 FY2024 earnings call can be found here.

Why a possible buyout could continue to help TGAN

Long TGAN has been a losing proposition for quite some time, but the stock has done better in recent weeks. The stock hit a 2023 and 52-weeks low of $1.94 as recently as October 6, but the stock closed at $2.70 on November 14. This means TGAN has appreciated by an impressive 39.2% in the last six weeks or so.

Source: Thinkorswim app

On the other hand, it’s worth mentioning that the stock is still down 51.5% YTD despite the recent appreciation, which gives you a sense of how badly TGAN has performed for most of 2023. The chart above shows how the stock fell for much of 2023 until quite recently. The poor performance goes back even further. The stock has gradually declined with lower highs since it hit a high of $8.95 in December 2021.

The recent rise in the stock could continue. The prospect of a potential buyout could help boost the stock as speculators may want to get in before any potential offer is announced. Granted, an offer is not guaranteed and the stock could sell off if TGAN announces it is no longer considering a sale, but for the meantime, the mere possibility of a sale should help give the stock a lift.

Why TGAN could be overvalued on some measures

The rally in recent weeks could continue as long as there is the perception TGAN could get acquired, perhaps even at a substantial premium. At the same time, TGAN may not be worth a lot more than where it trades right now, and some could even argue TGAN is already trading above fair value.

True, fair value is a subjective term, which is open to discussion. Putting a fair value on TGAN is further complicated by the fact that TGAN owns a substantial amount of patents at over 1,000, which may be TGAN’s biggest asset to a potential buyer, but which can be difficult to value. TGAN has yet to show it can be a profitable business and it is currently in the red, whether in terms of EPS, EBITDA or free cash flow. Still, the discounted cash flow method can be used to calculate a fair value for TGAN.

Revenue in Q1-Q2 FY2024 was $10.9M and the expectation is that TGAN will end up with revenue of $24-26M in FY2024. If we assume TGAN manages to slightly beat expectations with revenue of $26.5M in FY2024 and revenue grows at a CAGR of 39-40% in the next five years to about $138M, which improves free cash flow from negative $18M in year one to $12M over the next five years with a discount rate of an estimated 10%, then an argument can be made that fair value is around $0.90. This is a third of the current price of $2.70. Keep in mind though that the above estimate may prove to be too conservative and a potential buyer could easily assign a much higher value if it really wants to acquire TGAN for whatever reason.

Whatever price is offered should not be below book value as that is what TGAN would be able to fetch after liquidation. In fact, some might even argue fair value for TGAN is book value. Book value for TGAN is $23,691K with total assets of $34,289K and total liabilities of $10,598K as of Q2 FY2024. A book value of $23.69M translates to a book value of about $0.38 per share with 62M shares outstanding. So any bid for TGAN should start at $0.38.

Investor takeaways

TGAN is a highly speculative bet that could turn out to be a winner, but which could also turn out to be a losing bet. For much of the last couple of years, TGAN has been very much the latter with the stock gradually going down. Yes, the stock has gone on major rallies, including recently, but unless someone was able to get in at the low and get out at the high, which very few can do successfully, long TGAN has been a losing proposition for the vast majority.

TGAN is a supplier of GaN chips and while the future for GaN chips looks very bright, TGAN has yet to translate all the potential into the bottom line. TGAN continues to bleed cash, which requires cash infusions from time to time, including quite recently by issuing another 2.4M shares. This is very likely to remain the case for the foreseeable future.

However, the ongoing strategic review in an effort to enhance shareholder value adds a new twist to the plot. If TGAN manages to secure a buyer, the stock could receive a substantial premium. On the other hand, there are no guarantees an agreement is forthcoming for many reasons. On paper, TGAN should receive at least some proposals, but that does not ensure people will get what they are looking for.

It’s also worth mentioning that China’s export controls could serve as a deterrent to any possible deal. Buyers could surmise that the reason why TGAN, and others like Wolfspeed (WOLF), have decided to sell their GaN business, or are considering it, is because they are worried about the potential adverse impact export controls could have. This could cause potential buyers to shy away as they may not want to take on the risk they could end up with a lemon or be left holding the bag.

I am neutral on TGAN. TGAN may be worth speculating on for some. If someone is willing to roll the dice on TGAN, then they may stand to benefit if a buyer shows up, which could very well happen. It’s also possible the company will do better than it has if, for instance, revenue starts to catch up with design-ins.

At the same time, speculators should not be risking capital they cannot afford to lose, which is a possibility. TGAN has been losing money, not only in terms of the income statement, but also for most buyers of the stock. TGAN really needs things to go its way, because if it doesn’t, shareholders will be reminded why the stock has done rather poorly up to now.