Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Diana Shipping, Inc. (DSX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 16, 2023 12:12 PM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX), DSX.PR.B
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.23K Followers

Diana Shipping, Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Edward Nebb - Comm-Counsellors

Semiramis Paliou - CEO & Director

Ioannis Zafirakis - CFO, Chief Strategy Officer, Treasurer, Secretary & Director

Anastasios Margaronis - President & Director

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Diana Shipping Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Ed Nebb, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Edward Nebb

Well, thank you very much, and thanks to everyone joining us for the Diana Shipping Inc. 2023 Third Quarter Conference Call. With us today from management are Semiramis Paliou, Chief Executive Officer; and other members of the management team, whom she will introduce. And so without further ado, I will turn the call over to Ms. Paliou.

Semiramis Paliou

Thank you, Ed. So good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Diana Shipping Inc.'s Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. I'm Semiramis Paliou, the CEO of the company. And it is my pleasure to present alongside our esteemed team, Mr. Stasi Margaronis, Director and President; Mr. Ioannis Zafirakis, Director, CFO and Chief Strategy Officer; Mr. Eleftherios Papatrifon, Director; and Ms. Maria Dede, Chief Accounting Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone to review the forward-looking statement on Page 4 of the accompanying presentation.

Q3 2023 has proven to be a profitable quarter for our company. Despite less robust market conditions. Our disciplined chartering strategy once again has largely insulated us from market weakening, enabling us to generate positive free cash flows. In line with the guidance provided during the company's previous earning calls, we are pleased to declare the distribution of a dividend for this quarter amounting to $0.15 per share payable as common

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DSX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DSX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.