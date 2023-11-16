Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 16, 2023 12:15 PM ETToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.22K Followers

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Martin Galstyan - Chief Financial Officer

Michael Panosian - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. And welcome to the ToughBuilt Industries Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

Please also note today’s event is being recorded. And at this time, I would like to turn the floor over to Martin Galstyan, Chief Financial Officer. Sir, please go ahead.

Martin Galstyan

Good afternoon. And thank you all for joining us today to discuss ToughBuilt third quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Again, my name is Martin Galstyan and I am the Chief Financial Officer of ToughBuilt. Joining me on today’s call is Michael Panosian, ToughBuilt’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Michael will begin today’s discussion by providing operational and financial highlights from the third quarter. I will then review our financial performance. Michael will conclude the discussion with our growth plans for the upcoming fiscal year and beyond.

Before turning the call over to Michael, I would like to remind you that forward-looking statements made by management during today’s call and that any forward-looking statements are covered under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Actual results could differ materially from what is described in those statements and are subject to the changes, risks and uncertainties as described in our press release and in our SEC periodic and other filings. Additionally, information on risk factors that could cause results to differ is available in the company’s most recent Form 10-K filed with the SEC.

In addition, during the course of the call, we may be inadvertently use or refer to financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TBLT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TBLT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.