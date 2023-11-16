Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Macy's, Inc. (M) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 16, 2023 12:18 PM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.22K Followers

Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pamela Quintiliano - Vice President of Investor Relations

Jeff Gennette - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tony Spring - President and Chief Executive Officer-Elect

Adrian Mitchell - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan

Oliver Chen - TD Cowen

Brooke Roach - Goldman Sachs

Ashley Helgans - Jefferies

Michael Binetti - Evercore ISI

Arian Razai - Guggenheim Securities

Greg Sommer - Gordon Haskett

Alex Straton - Morgan Stanley

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Gabby Carbone - Deutsche Bank

Lorraine Hutchinson - Bank of America

Janet Joseph - JJK Research

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Macy's, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Pamela Quintiliano, VP of Investor Relations. Pamela, you may now begin.

Pamela Quintiliano

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us.

With me on the call today are Jeff Gennette, our Chairman and CEO; Tony Spring, President, Macy's, Inc. and CEO-Elect; and Adrian Mitchell, our COO and CFO.

Along with our third quarter 2023 press release, a presentation has been posted on the Investors section of our website, macysinc.com.

Unless otherwise noted, the comparisons we provide will be versus 2022. Comparisons to 2019 are provided where appropriate to best benchmark performance. All references to our prior expectation, outlook or guidance refer to information provided on the August 22nd earnings call, unless otherwise noted.

All forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About M

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on M

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.