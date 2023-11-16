Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cenovus Energy: The Waiting Is The Hardest Part

Nov. 16, 2023 1:26 PM ETCenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), CVE:CASU, SU:CA3 Comments
Fluidsdoc
Fluidsdoc
Summary

  • Cenovus Energy Inc. stock has seen a 30% increase since June, peaking above $21 recently.
  • The stock has trended down due to concerns over oil demand in 2024, but may present a buying opportunity.
  • Analysts rate Cenovus Energy as a buy, with price targets ranging from $19.13 to $27.02, a potential 30% increase from current levels.
  • We are calling a buy on plans for increased production and new demand coming from the soon-to-open TMX pipeline.
Tom Petty Dies Aged 66

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment

Introduction

One of my favorite Tom Petty songs is The Waiting, and I encourage you to follow this link and give it a listen if you've never heard it. In this article, we will catch up with

The Daily Drilling Report

This article was written by

Fluidsdoc
Fluidsdoc
10.05K Followers

Fluidsdoc is an international oil industry veteran with 40 years of experience having worked on six continents and in over twenty countries around the world. He is an expert in the upstream oilpatch and an energy sector specialist.

He is the leader of the investing group The Daily Drilling Report where he provides investment analysis for the oil and gas industry. Features of the group include: a model portfolio that covers all segments of upstream oilfield activity with weekly updates, ideas for both U.S and international energy companies, coverage from shale to deepwater drillers, technical analysis to identify catalysts, and more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

TopDoggie profile picture
TopDoggie
Today, 2:32 PM
Comments (5.29K)
If oil keeps this up you will be posting the "Free Falling" Video. :)
V
Vaalue
Today, 1:54 PM
Comments (783)
Solid investment for the mid and longer term---one of my bigger positions...I personally feel the price of oil and natural gas is headed up mid and longer term (short term movements are anybody's guess)---Long CVE, CPG, BTE. CIVI, EQT, EPD, and MPC...
M
Marc Legault
Today, 1:47 PM
Comments (700)
When I look at ur geographic chart I think enbridge. Lol. 8% dividend.

During the Klondike, those who made all the money were were the shovel salesmen. So intermediaries r more important
