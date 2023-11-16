Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Galaxy Digital Q3: Diversified Exposure To Bitcoin Mining (Rating Upgrade)

Chetan Woodun
Summary

  • Miners' stocks like Marathon Digital Holdings and RIOT Blockchain have decoupled from Bitcoin's price, indicating changes in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.
  • This is in contrast to Galaxy Digital, a diversified investment company, that also offers some exposure to crypto mining.
  • Galaxy's mining operations have seen an increase in production capacity, which is crucial to sustain production and navigate the upcoming Bitcoin halving event.
  • The company remains exposed to volatility risks related to the valuations of digital assets and a service provider across the cryptocurrency value chain.
  • Dedicated to increasing shareholder value and undervalued with respect to the financial sector, it is a buy at the current stock price.
The decoupling of miners' stocks like Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) with Bitcoin's (BTC-USD) price some three months back as per the chart below shows that there are underlying changes underway in

As a tech-focused industry Research Analyst, my aim is to provide differentiated insights, whether it is for investing, trading, or informational reasons. For this purpose, I am not a classical equity researcher or fund manager, but, I come from the IT world as the founder of Keylogin Information and Technologies Co. Ltd. Thus, my research is often backed by analytics and I make frequent use of charts to support my position.I also invest, and thus, in this tumultuous market, I often look for strategies to preserve capital. As per my career history below, I have wide experience, initially as an implementer in virtualization and cloud, and I was subsequently a team leader and project lead, mostly working in telcos.I like to write around themes like automated supply chains, Generative AI, telcos Capex, the deflationary nature of software, semiconductors, etc and I am often contrarian. I have also covered biotechs.I have also been an entrepreneur in real estate ( a mediocre one), a business owner, and a farmer, and dedicate at least 5 hours per week to working on a non-profit basis. For this purpose, I help needy families by providing sponsored work and contributing peer reviews and opinions for enterprise tech.I have been investing for the last 25 years, initially in mutual or indexed funds before later opting for individual stocks. Got a lot of experience in the 2008/2009 downturn when I lost a lot due mostly to wrong advice. Since then I do my own research and have fallen in love with Seeking Alpha because of the unique perspectives it provides to someone investing hard-earned money as well as access to some of the best analysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

grok42 profile picture
grok42
Today, 2:12 PM
Comments (2.4K)
Your article might benefit from explaining exactly what Galaxy Digital is vs the General Partner Galaxy Digital Holdings. Here is a very high level description from their MD&A:

"The Partnership is a limited partnership formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands on May 11, 2018. Galaxy Digital Holdings GP LLC (“GDH GP” or the "General Partner") is a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands on July 26, 2018 and serves as the general partner of the Partnership. Galaxy Group Investments LLC (“GGI”), a Delaware limited liability company owned by Michael Novogratz, is the sole member of GDH GP and continues to be the majority owner of the Partnership as of September 30, 2023. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. ("GDH Ltd." or "Company") has a minority investment in the Partnership and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the ticker "GLXY"."

So the company represented by the GLXY stock is "Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.", which has a minority investment in the Galaxy Digital Holdings Partnership.

It would be great to get an overview of the ownership structure and how the financials of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd relate to the overall partnership financials and any risks the complicated ownership structure presents to investors. The financial statistics in your article I believe are for the Partnership and not for the GLXY stock.

Here is a quote from their earnings release on the topic:

"As the only significant asset of GDH Ltd. is its minority interest in GDH LP, its results are driven by the results of GDH LP. GDH Ltd. accounts for its investment in this associate (GDH LP) using the equity method. The investment, initially recorded at cost, is increased or decreased to recognize GDH Ltd.’s share of the earnings and losses of GDH LP. During the three months ended September 30, 2023, an impairment assessment was required under International Financial Reporting Standards and GDH Ltd.'s minority interest in GDH LP was marked down based on the TSX quarter-end closing share price. An impairment expense of $44.9 million was recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2023. During the first and second quarters of 2023, the Company had recognized reversal of impairment of $128.1 million resulting in net impairment reversal of $83.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

"The net comprehensive income (loss) of GDH Ltd. was ($68.8 million) and $83.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively."

In the earnings release and conference call, the CEO noted in the first month of the Q4 quarter (eg October) they already had $124m of income before tax. If that is net income before tax and it continues, Galaxy could have a big Q4. Since the end of Q3 Bitcoin and other crypto prices have gone up a lot and trading volumes are escalating. My sense is Galaxy should see a large upside going forward, as long as Bitcoin prices stay around the $35K mark.
Chetan Woodun profile picture
Chetan Woodun
Today, 2:27 PM
Comments (1.14K)
@grok42 Thanks for the feedback. Let me do necessary.
grok42 profile picture
grok42
Today, 2:36 PM
Comments (2.4K)
@Chetan Woodun Looking forward to your sense of the financial structure. I find it a bit confusing. It appears to me to present a risk of conflict of interest. But Novogratz seems to be of high character.
