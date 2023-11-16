Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 16, 2023 12:46 PM ETAutomatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.23K Followers

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference November 16, 2023 9:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Danyal Hussain - VP, IR

Conference Call Participants

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan

Tien-Tsin Huang

Yes. So again, my name is Tien-Tsin Huang. I cover the payment IT services group. I've been covering ADP for a couple of decades now and still learning a ton following ADP, and really grateful to have Danny Hussain with us from Investor Relations back. You're kind of a staple here, Danny. So thank you for supporting the conference.

Danyal Hussain

Thank you, Tien-Tsin.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tien-Tsin Huang

So like we've done in the past, we field a lot of questions, Danny, from investors to go through with you and hit some of the hot topics, if that's okay. But maybe we start with the obligatory question around the macro and what trends you're seeing? How are you responding to what's going on, on the ground?

Danyal Hussain

Yes. I think a good way to frame this is that in the past, let's say, the past several quarters, had you asked me that question, how macro factors are affecting our business and what we're seeing broadly, it would have been unambiguously positive across all the different metrics that we track and report. And now it's just a little more nuanced.

So I bucket this into two categories. There's basically the macro drivers that are still doing above what I would consider to be normal from a secular standpoint. So things like bankruptcy rates, clearly still below where they were pre-pandemic. And that's, of course, helping our business. And new business formations still very healthy, I think, surprisingly so. And then things like wage inflation, obviously, tied to broader inflation in the economy, still above pre-pandemic levels. It helps our business to a certain degree, but it is slowing. But it's positive. So

