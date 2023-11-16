Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 16, 2023 1:19 PM ETSiemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY), SMAWF
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:SIEGY)

Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call

November 16, 2023, 04:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Roland Busch - President and CEO

Ralf Thomas - CFO

Eva Scherer - Head, IR

Conference Call Participants

Ben Uglow - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Wilson - JPMorgan

James Moore - Redburn Atlantic

Alexander Virgo - Bank of America

Gael de-Bray - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Siemens 2023 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the Safe Harbor statement on Page 2 of the Siemens presentation. This conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and certain assumptions, and are therefore subject to certain risks and uncertainties.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Ms. Eva Scherer, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, madam.

Eva Scherer

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Q4 conference call. All Q4 documents were released this morning and can be found on our IR website. I'm here today with our President and CEO, Roland Busch; and our CFO, Ralf Thomas, who will review the Q4 and full fiscal 2023 results followed by the outlook for fiscal 2024. After the presentation, we will have time for Q&A. The call is scheduled for up to 90 minutes since there is a lot on the agenda.

With that, I hand over to Roland.

Roland Busch

Thank you, Eva. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us to discuss our impressive fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 results. Before diving into our record performance and looking forward with confidence, let me highlight how Siemens continuously

