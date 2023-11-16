Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sonae, SGPS, S.A. (SOSSF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 16, 2023 1:22 PM ETSonae, SGPS, S.A. (SOSSF)
Sonae, SGPS, S.A. (OTC:SOSSF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

João Dolores - CFO

Cristina Novais - Bright Pixel

Fernando Van Zeller - CFO at MC

Luís Mota Duarte - Sierra

Paulo Simões - Worten

Conference Call Participants

João Pinto - JB Capital

António Seladas - A|S Research

Guilherme Sampaio - CaixaBank BPI

Operator

Good afternoon. We welcome you to Sonae's nine-month 2023 Results Conference Call. During the presentation hosted by Mr. João Dolores, Sonae’s CFO, all participants will be on a listen-only mode. There will be an opportunity for Q&A at the end of the presentation. [Operator Instructions].

I now hand the conference over to Mr. João Dolores. Please go ahead, sir.

João Dolores

Hi, everyone. Good afternoon. Welcome to Sonae’s Results Conference Call for the first nine months of 2023. Besides myself and the Investor Relations team, we have on the call Cristina Novais from Bright Pixel, Fernando Wenzler from MC, Luís Mota Duarte from Sierra and Paulo Simões from Worten.

As you know, the third quarter of the year has continued to be marked by a challenging macroeconomic environment and persistent geopolitical tensions. Nevertheless, the Portuguese economy continued to be quite resilient. The inflation rate remained high, although in a downward trend, both in the Eurozone and in Portugal. Despite some financial pressure on companies and households, the labor market remained quite resilient, with the unemployment rate decreasing even further and closing the quarter at 6.1%, the lowest level in the past two decades.

The Portuguese economy continued to grow, although at a lower pace, but still reaching 1.9% growth, significantly above the EU average of 0.1%. As you know, a significant part of our activity and underlying value creation is related with portfolio management. And in 2023, we have executed a number of important milestones in terms

