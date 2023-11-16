Chun han/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Key Mining Corp.

Key Mining Corp. (KMCM) has filed to raise $25 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as an exploration-stage mining concern for various high-value minerals, including titanium.

The prices for various titanium-base products have risen in the past year.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO details.

Key Mining Overview

Miami, Florida-based Key Mining Corp. was founded to develop and explore mineral deposits in the Atacama Region of Chile.

Management is headed by co-founder, President and CEO Mr. Cesar A. López Alarcón, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2012 and previously held leadership roles in other mineral exploration companies.

The company’s primary exploration focus by mineral type is:

Rutile (Titanium)

Copper

Zinc

As of September 30, 2023, Key Mining has booked fair market value investment of $15.8 million from investors, including Gold Express Mines, Bravo Papa LLC, and others.

The firm has no revenue generation history and no paying customers at this time.

Key Mining’s Market & Competition

In 2023, the global market size for titanium is estimated at $26.1 billion, up from $24.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $32.40 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of 5.6%.

An important aspect of recent industry activity is uneven growth due to unpredictable economic and geopolitical developments.

The industry is facing challenges such as inflation, supply chain disruptions, shifting consumer preferences, and fluctuations in raw material costs due to geopolitical tensions.

The pandemic has produced changes to the titanium mining supply chain, and the increasing drive by consumers and governments for a cleaner and more sustainable environment is driving firms to alter their strategies.

Key companies in the global titanium mining market include:

Kenmare Resources plc

Rio Tinto Group

Allegheny Technologies

Others

Key Mining Corp. Financial Performance

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

SEC

As of September 30, 2023, Key Mining had $3.0 million in cash and $409,030 in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the nine months ending September 30, 2023, was negative ($3.6 million).

Key Mining Corp. IPO Details

Key Mining intends to raise $25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

The firm is an "emerging growth company" and a "smaller reporting company," which means management will be able to provide substantially less financial information to public shareholders than otherwise.

Such company stocks have typically performed quite poorly post-IPO.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund the payment and work requirements of the Fiel Rosita project; to fund the drilling and permitting of the Cerro Blanco project; and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm is not "currently a party to any material legal proceedings."

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Titan Partners Group.

Commentary About Key Mining’s IPO

KMCM is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its operations in Chile.

The firm has produced no revenue yet and has expended significant amounts for its exploration efforts.

Free cash flow for the nine months ending September 30, 2023, was negative ($3.6 million).

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's operational and expansion requirements.

KMCM’s recent capital spending history indicates it has continued to spend on capital expenditures despite negative operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for producing titanium is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its tiny size and thin capitalization.

Senior management has held roles in other minerals exploration efforts, so it appears there is relevant experience in the industry at the top of the company.

Also, the price of titanium and titanium-base alloy mill shapes has risen over the past year, indicating an improving market for the product, as the chart shows below:

St. Louis Fed

When we learn more about the IPO from Key Mining Corp. management, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.