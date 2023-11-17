Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SoFi Technologies: Fantastic Opportunity To Load Up The Truck (Rating Upgrade)

Nov. 17, 2023 8:30 AM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)BLK, XLF2 Comments
JR Research
Summary

  • SoFi buyers are attempting to defend a pivotal level, but a return to May 2023 lows could be possible if it fails.
  • Despite a tepid market reaction, I believe the worst for SoFi is likely over, with solid Q3 results and raised guidance for FY23.
  • SoFi's financial services segment is expected to play a more prominent role, with positive contribution profit in Q3 and continued growth expected.
  • I argue why SOFI's outperformance against its financial sector peers since late 2022 isn't a one-off. It has demonstrated a viable path toward sustainable profitability.
  • Investors should consider loading up the truck while they still can and not wait until it surges much higher.
SoFi Technologies Acquires Technisys SA For $1.1 Billion

Justin Sullivan

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) buyers have attempted to bottom out for the past two weeks since its robust third-quarter or FQ3 earnings release. It's a pivotal level for buyers to defend. If that level fails, buyers might need

Comments (2)

H
HerbyParker
Today, 8:39 AM
Comments (116)
Don’t use the term “load up the truck”, if you want to be taken seriously.
Murad Shawar
Today, 8:35 AM
Murad Shawar
Today, 8:35 AM
Comments (2.74K)
2024/2025 Sofi will rise slow and steady .
