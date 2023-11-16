Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 16, 2023 1:55 PM ETEZCORP, Inc. (EZPW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.23K Followers

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jean Marie Young - IR, Three Part Advisors

Lachlan Given - CEO

Timothy Jugmans - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian McNamara - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to EZCORP's Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this call may be recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Jean Marie Young, Investor Relations with Three Part Advisors. Please go ahead Jean.

Jean Marie Young

Thank you and good morning everyone. During our prepared remarks, we will be referring to slides, which are available for viewing or download from our website at investors.ezcorp.com.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call as well as the presentation slides contain certain forward-looking statements regarding the company's expected operating and financial performance for future periods. These statements are based on the company's current expectations.

Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed due to a number of risks or other factors that are discussed in our annual, quarterly, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

And as noted in our presentation materials, and unless otherwise identified, results are presented on an adjusted basis to remove the effects of foreign currency fluctuations and other discrete items.

Joining us on the call today are EZCORP's Chief Executive Officer, Lachie Given; and Tim Jugmans, Chief Financial Officer.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Lachie Given. Lachie?

Lachlan Given

Thanks Jean and good morning everyone. Our team's consistent execution on our strategic plan has

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About EZPW

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EZPW

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.